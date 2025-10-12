Recap: ‘Resilient’ Canes Hold Off Flyers In OT

RALEIGH, N.C. - As he did two nights earlier, Seth Jarvis scored the game-winning goal to help the Carolina Hurricanes down the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

Carolina had come out firing in its second game of the season, outshooting Philadelphia 15-6 through the first 20 minutes, but a frustrating end to that frame left the Canes behind at the break. With just 22 seconds to play, a tough bounce off the glass found Owen Tippett alone in front to give the Flyers the lead.

But just 3:46 into the middle period, the Canes got their break as Logan Stankoven leveled the score, potting a rebound at the side of the net. Another Flyers tally just minutes later threatened to frustrate the home club, but the Canes stuck with it and struck twice before the end of the frame to take their first lead of the night.

Taylor Hall netted the first of those at 9:07, finishing off a rush chance on a feed from Eric Robinson, before Jordan Staal tucked home Jordan Martinook's wraparound dish at 18:30 to send the Canes into the third ahead 3-2.

In those final 20 regulation minutes, though, Carolina's search for an insurance tally yielded no results, and with just four minutes remaining, the Flyers again knotted things up to force overtime.

Jarvis' dagger came on a one-time blast from the left circle, set up by Sebastian Aho, at 4:43 to end a rollercoaster of an extra session. Just seconds earlier, it appeared that Philadelphia had scored to win the game, but the goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference.

Making his second start of the campaign, Frederik Andersen stopped 20 of 23 shots to move to 2-0-0 between the pipes.