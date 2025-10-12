Recap: ‘Resilient’ Canes Hold Off Flyers In OT

Jarvis nets winner, 10 different skaters record a point as Carolina stays perfect

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - As he did two nights earlier, Seth Jarvis scored the game-winning goal to help the Carolina Hurricanes down the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

Carolina had come out firing in its second game of the season, outshooting Philadelphia 15-6 through the first 20 minutes, but a frustrating end to that frame left the Canes behind at the break. With just 22 seconds to play, a tough bounce off the glass found Owen Tippett alone in front to give the Flyers the lead.

But just 3:46 into the middle period, the Canes got their break as Logan Stankoven leveled the score, potting a rebound at the side of the net. Another Flyers tally just minutes later threatened to frustrate the home club, but the Canes stuck with it and struck twice before the end of the frame to take their first lead of the night.

Taylor Hall netted the first of those at 9:07, finishing off a rush chance on a feed from Eric Robinson, before Jordan Staal tucked home Jordan Martinook's wraparound dish at 18:30 to send the Canes into the third ahead 3-2.

In those final 20 regulation minutes, though, Carolina's search for an insurance tally yielded no results, and with just four minutes remaining, the Flyers again knotted things up to force overtime.

Jarvis' dagger came on a one-time blast from the left circle, set up by Sebastian Aho, at 4:43 to end a rollercoaster of an extra session. Just seconds earlier, it appeared that Philadelphia had scored to win the game, but the goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference.

Making his second start of the campaign, Frederik Andersen stopped 20 of 23 shots to move to 2-0-0 between the pipes.

Stats & Standouts

  • Seth Jarvis became the first player in franchise history to score the game-winning goal in back-to-back outings to start a season. The 23-year-old's 17 career GWGs rank fourth on the team since his debut in 2021.
  • Another night, another assist for Alexander Nikishin, who became the first Canes defenseman since Jamie McBain (2009-10) to record at least a point in each of his first two career regular-season games.
  • Similarly, Taylor Hall's tally marked the first time in his now 19-year career that he has lit the lamp in each of his club's first two games to start a season.
  • The Flyers managed to keep him out of the goal column, but Jackson Blake was all over the ice on Saturday night, setting up Stankoven's opener, drawing two power plays and firing a game-high-tying six shots in 19:27 TOI.
  • Netting his first goal of the 2025-26 campaign in the second period, Jordan Staal became the fifth active skater to score in at least 20 seasons, joining Sidney Crosby, Brent Burns, Alex Ovechkin and Corey Perry.

They Said It...

Jordan Staal giving his assessment of the night...

"I thought we had a great start, then we were down. I thought we did a great job battling back into it, then it was just kind of 50/50 from there. We had some scoring chances, but we gave up a lot, too. We can't rely on Freddie all night, every night. He played great and kept us in it. Scrounging out two points is always nice, but still, there's room for improvement."

Seth Jarvis on the contest as a whole...

"We had our spots. I think Jordo's line play played really well. KK, Stank, their lines were good. Our line (Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis) was lacking a little bit. I think that's what kind of brought them back in the game. We've got to be able to close them out. But, I mean, it's a work in progress. It's only the second game of the year. We showed a lot of resilience, which is really good for our group."

Logan Stankoven giving his perspective of the overturned goal in OT...

"I was on the ice for it, so it was frustrating. It was just kind of a weird play because we were all kind of backing up, like a one-on-two. When he went to shoot it, it went back toward us, and he came across the net. The guy had a wide-open net. I didn't initially see the goaltender interference, but we dodged a bullet there."

Rod Brind'Amour on his team opening the season with back-to-back wins on home ice...

"You need it. We get off to that start and then we've got a tough road trip coming up, so it's nice to have those in the bank... I always feel pretty good about our training camps and the way the guys come in shape and understand how we need to play. Maybe that carries over at the start and when other teams are still kind of ramping up."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are set to be off on Sunday. They'll return to practice on Monday before flying west to begin a six-game, two-week stint on the road.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Oct. 14 @ San Jose | 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Vegas | 6:30 p.m. ET | Hispanic Heritage Night | Tickets | Parking

