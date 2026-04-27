Canes Recall Legault From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Charles Alexis Legault from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Legault, 22, appeared in 12 regular season games with the Hurricanes in 2025-26, earning two points (1g, 1a) and a plus-5 rating. The Laval, Que., native made his NHL debut at Vegas on Oct. 20 and netted his first NHL goal on Nov. 8 against Buffalo. Legault had surgery on Nov. 10 to repair multiple torn extensor tendons on his right hand following a laceration from a skate blade at Toronto on Nov. 9. The 6’4’’, 220-pound blueliner also played in 24 AHL games this season with Chicago, registering eight points (3g, 5a) and 48 penalty minutes. Legault completed his first professional season in 2024-25, totaling 14 points (3g, 11a) and a plus-11 rating in 63 games with the Wolves. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft, Legault played collegiately at Quinnipiac, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists (33 points) in 79 career games and capturing the 2023 NCAA National Championship with the Bobcats.