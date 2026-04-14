Recap: Canes Clinch Eastern Conference Title In Philadelphia

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his assessment of the contest...

"Considering who we're missing and the stakes of the game, I thought, to be honest, we probably deserved the two points. Pretty good effort for 60 minutes. (The Flyers are) going to make their plays, they had a few and Bus made some really good saves. We just didn't cash in in overtime. I thought we had a lot of good looks, it just didn't happen... Overall, really happy with the way we played."

Jordan Martinook echoing his coach's thoughts...

"I thought we were good. I thought we competed really hard. Obviously, you knew what that game meant to (the Flyers), and for us, I felt like we probably had the better of the chances. Proud of the guys that were playing tonight; we gave it our best. Whenever it gets into a shootout, it's kind of a flip of a coin, so I was happy with it."

Rod Brind'Amour on locking in the top seed in the Eastern Conference...

"That's a huge accomplishment that nobody really cares about. But it says you had a real good year and that you came to play every night. You can't luck into that. We've got one more game here to finish this part of the marathon, and then we get to bigger and better things."

Jordan Martinook praising the guys that have come into the lineup...

"It just shows the depth that the organization has set up. It's impressive that you can kind of put guys into our system and our team, and whoever comes in, it's just status quo. They pull on the same rope as everybody else. Really impressed with everybody."

Rod Brind'Amour on the shifting cast of skaters continuing to play well...

"We just kind of hung in there; tonight was probably the best game of all of those that we've played [without several lineup regulars]. It looked like how we should play it. We just didn't get the extra point, but we certainly had our opportunities."

Jordan Martinook on Brandon Bussi's performance...

"I thought Bus was great. I felt like our first period, we didn't have a ton of shots, but I felt like we were playing well and in their end. The second [period], they obviously do their push. It sucks we couldn't have pulled it out for him, because I thought he was really good."