Recap: Canes Clinch Eastern Conference Title In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes earned the necessary point to secure their first-ever regular-season Eastern Conference crown on Monday, before falling to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in a shootout.
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Needing Brandon Bussi to guide them through an early Philadelphia push, the Canes made the most of their limited first-period chances. Beginning with Bradly Nadeau putting home a no-look setup from Nikolaj Ehlers, the advantage was then doubled when Ehlers put one home himself on the man advantage.
However, as fruit-bearing as the first period was for the Canes, the hosting Flyers received the same fortune in the middle stanza. Striking twice in a span of 2:33, goals from Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras reset the score, where 2-2 would hold until the end of regulation.
With no winner decided in overtime, it took four rounds of a skills competition to find a victor, as Philadelphia's Tyson Foerster struck gold.
Although he played a critical role in keeping his team in the game, Bussi suffered his first loss in net since Mar. 17. He finished with 19 saves over 65 minutes of play, plus an additional three in the shootout.