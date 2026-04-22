Canes Aiming To 'Bring Their Best' As Series Shifts To Ottawa

They Said It...

Jordan Martinook on defending home ice and earning a 2-0 series lead…

“We did our job. Every home team you want to hold court in your building. We won our two at home, and now we go up there, and they’re going to try and do the same. So it’s on us to go in there and put our best game forward, and get the next one.”

Rod Brind'Amour discussing the current stage of the series...

"Whether you're down two (games) or up two (games), those are gone. You've got a game in front of you to win. We're not looking at [being up two]. We're looking at trying to win this next one, and then if we have another one, try to win the next one. That's the mindset."

Jordan Staal as the series shifts to Canada's capital city...

"It's going to be a brand new challenge. These series', they're long. It's not easy going to a tough building against a good team like that; it's going to be a brand new challenge."

Jordan Martinook describing changes Ottawa made from Game 1 to Game 2...

"I think they simplified their game a little bit. They were just putting pucks in and forechecking. We knew that that's the type of team they are. You know what each team is bringing, and I think they got to what they do a little better (in Game 2). It's on us to make adjustments and be better for Game 3."

Rod Brind'Amour talking about the differences in preparation, when you play a team potentially seven times in a row, as opposed to just once or twice during the regular season...

"You definitely are making your adjustments and things you have to do better. That's what kind of goes into the off days. You've got a lot more time to let it sink in with the players, especially when you have a day in between, or even two days. Sometimes, you overthink it, but there's definitely time to make your adjustments, whereas, during the regular season, you're doing that, but not for a particular team, necessarily."