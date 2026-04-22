Canes Aiming To 'Bring Their Best' As Series Shifts To Ottawa

RALEIGH, N.C. - Two-day gaps between games during a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are atypical. In this case, it came at a welcome time for the Carolina Hurricanes.
After taking Tuesday to rest their bodies following an arduous Game 2 double-overtime victory the night before, the team returned to the ice to refine their details ahead of a Wednesday afternoon flight to Canada's capital city.
Speaking to the media after practice, Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour underlined the importance of those details as the Canes look to strengthen their hold on the first-round series in a hostile environment.
"You've got to get to your game. If you play your best game, you have a chance. If you don't, you don't have a chance," he said of the upcoming games in Ottawa. "You're going to have ebbs and flows, and they're going to get to (their game), it's going to feel a little different at times, but it's just understanding that's how it's going to go... If you think anything but your best is going to get it done, don't come. Don't go out there. The only way you win is to bring your best."
With no changes or surprises at today's skate, here are some numbers to know through the first two games of the series:
- Frederik Andersen is 13-for-13 on high-danger save opportunities (NHL EDGE) so far. Stopping 21-of-21 inner-slot chances (SportLogiq), his .967 save percentage and 0.78 goals against average are both tops among all goaltenders thus far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- After ending the regular season on a career-best eight-game point streak, Logan Stankoven has remained red-hot to start his third postseason as an NHLer. Dating back to Mar. 18, he has 16 points in his last 16 games, with 10 of those being goals.
- With Monday's win, the Canes are the first team in NHL history with a 2-0 lead during their first best-of-seven series in six straight postseasons.
- Before Monday's victory, the Canes were 2-11 all-time in playoff games that required multiple overtimes.
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