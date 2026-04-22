Canes Aiming To 'Bring Their Best' As Series Shifts To Ottawa

"We won our two at home, and now we go up there, and they’re going to try and do the same."

4.22.26 Martinook

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Two-day gaps between games during a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are atypical. In this case, it came at a welcome time for the Carolina Hurricanes.

After taking Tuesday to rest their bodies following an arduous Game 2 double-overtime victory the night before, the team returned to the ice to refine their details ahead of a Wednesday afternoon flight to Canada's capital city.

Speaking to the media after practice, Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour underlined the importance of those details as the Canes look to strengthen their hold on the first-round series in a hostile environment.

"You've got to get to your game. If you play your best game, you have a chance. If you don't, you don't have a chance," he said of the upcoming games in Ottawa. "You're going to have ebbs and flows, and they're going to get to (their game), it's going to feel a little different at times, but it's just understanding that's how it's going to go... If you think anything but your best is going to get it done, don't come. Don't go out there. The only way you win is to bring your best."

With no changes or surprises at today's skate, here are some numbers to know through the first two games of the series:

  • Frederik Andersen is 13-for-13 on high-danger save opportunities (NHL EDGE) so far. Stopping 21-of-21 inner-slot chances (SportLogiq), his .967 save percentage and 0.78 goals against average are both tops among all goaltenders thus far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • After ending the regular season on a career-best eight-game point streak, Logan Stankoven has remained red-hot to start his third postseason as an NHLer. Dating back to Mar. 18, he has 16 points in his last 16 games, with 10 of those being goals.
  • With Monday's win, the Canes are the first team in NHL history with a 2-0 lead during their first best-of-seven series in six straight postseasons.
  • Before Monday's victory, the Canes were 2-11 all-time in playoff games that required multiple overtimes.

PLAYOFF HUB | TICKET INFORMATION | FULL ROUND 1 SCHEDULE & BROADCAST INFO

Canes Practice Lines & Pairings (4/22)

Forwards
Defense
Goalies
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Slavin - Chatfield
Andersen
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Miller - Walker
Bussi
Ehlers - Staal - Martinook
Gostisbehere - Nikishin
Kochetkov
Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson
Reilly
 
Deslauriers - Kotkaniemi
 
 

They Said It...

Jordan Martinook on defending home ice and earning a 2-0 series lead…
“We did our job. Every home team you want to hold court in your building. We won our two at home, and now we go up there, and they’re going to try and do the same. So it’s on us to go in there and put our best game forward, and get the next one.”

Rod Brind'Amour discussing the current stage of the series...

"Whether you're down two (games) or up two (games), those are gone. You've got a game in front of you to win. We're not looking at [being up two]. We're looking at trying to win this next one, and then if we have another one, try to win the next one. That's the mindset."

Jordan Staal as the series shifts to Canada's capital city...

"It's going to be a brand new challenge. These series', they're long. It's not easy going to a tough building against a good team like that; it's going to be a brand new challenge."

Jordan Martinook describing changes Ottawa made from Game 1 to Game 2...

"I think they simplified their game a little bit. They were just putting pucks in and forechecking. We knew that that's the type of team they are. You know what each team is bringing, and I think they got to what they do a little better (in Game 2). It's on us to make adjustments and be better for Game 3."

Rod Brind'Amour talking about the differences in preparation, when you play a team potentially seven times in a row, as opposed to just once or twice during the regular season...

"You definitely are making your adjustments and things you have to do better. That's what kind of goes into the off days. You've got a lot more time to let it sink in with the players, especially when you have a day in between, or even two days. Sometimes, you overthink it, but there's definitely time to make your adjustments, whereas, during the regular season, you're doing that, but not for a particular team, necessarily."

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