Recap: Young Canes Experience A Lesson Learned In Overtime Loss To Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. - The up-and-coming talent of the Carolina Hurricanes came out on the wrong side of a 5-4 score on Saturday, falling to the Florida Panthers in overtime.

A quick turnaround after last night's 8-2 thrashing of an inexperienced Panthers roster at Lenovo Center, the Canes were on the other side of the coin this evening, roster-wise. Taking a lineup that included 13 players who have yet to play in a regular season game to Florida, the youthful batch came out of the gate with an impressive start though.

Jackson Blake surged confidence into the group just 2:22 in, recording a must-see highlight reel tally early.

Despite being held without a shot for the first 10-plus minutes, the Panthers would push back and tie the game during the back half of the period, but thanks to Juha Jaaska on a breakaway, the Canes had the lead at the end of 20.

Momentum stemming from the late tally appeared to carry over to the middle frame when Carolina then extended its lead to three. Jack Drury and Gleb Trikozov, making his preseason debut, scored just 24 seconds apart.

In total control ahead 4-1, the Canes then led themselves into some trouble. A few turnovers and mistakes led to three consecutive goals for the Panthers, sending the game to the third tied.

The scoring would come to a complete standstill for the final 20 minutes, forcing the game to overtime.

In the extra session, Florida scored their fifth and final goal, earning a split of the weekend series.