Recap: Canes Thump Cats 8-2 In Return To Home Ice

RALEIGH, N.C. - Seven different Carolina skaters tallied multiple points as the Hurricanes routed the Florida Panthers by an 8-2 final on Friday night at Lenovo Center.

Carolina's veteran-heavy group opened the game in strong fashion, yet it was a new face opening the scoring for the hosts. Josiah Slavin converted on a delayed penalty sequence 6:59 into the contest, tapping home a Shayne Gostisbehere rebound in front for a 1-0 Canes lead.

Opening the middle frame with a slim lead, the Canes wasted little time doubling their advantage through Seth Jarvis, who deftly toe-dragged past a Florida defender before slotting the puck past Spencer Knight. Five minutes later, Sean Walker rifled a power-play blast to make it 3-0, then set up Jarvis for #24's second of the game and a 4-0 Canes lead shortly after.

The second-period onslaught continued through Jordan Staal, who made it 5-0 at 15:55 on a William Carrier setup. Despite Oliver Okuliar getting the Cats on the board on the ensuing shift, Jack Roslovic restored momentum with Carolina's sixth of the evening in the waning moments of the period.

A business-like final frame saw Carrier and Andrei Svechnikov find twine for Carolina in response to an A.J. Greer power-play marker for the visitors.

Playing all 60 minutes in his first preseason appearance, Frederik Andersen turned aside 15 of 17 shots in the victory.