Recap: Turnovers Cost Canes In Loss To Caps

RALEIGH, N.C. - Nikolaj Ehlers scored to push his point streak to five games, but the Carolina Hurricanes couldn't find another goal as they fell 4-1 to the Washington Capitals at Lenovo Center.

An unsteady start for the Canes cost them early on Tuesday, with Brandon Duhaime putting the Caps up by one through 20 minutes. A second strike from Dylan Strome early in the middle frame doubled Washington's lead, despite Carolina finding its stride in the early going of the period.

Persistence eventually paid off for the Hurricanes, though, with Jackson Blake's net drive producing a rebound that Ehlers potted to cut the Caps' lead to one at 13:56 of the second.

Unfortunately, Carolina was unable to repeat the magic of Sunday's multi-goal comeback in Toronto. An early power-play marker in the third restored Washington's two-goal lead, and a late empty-netter sent the visitors home with two points.

Frederik Andersen turned aside 24 of 27 shots before a late injury forced him out of the contest. In stepped Pyotr Kochetkov, who did not face a shot in 3:36.