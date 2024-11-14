Prospect Report: Poirier Piling Up Points In QMJHL

RALEIGH, N.C. - It's been a bright start to the season for a handful of Carolina Hurricanes prospects.

One of those is 18-year-old Justin Poirier, who last season became the first player to score 50 goals in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) since Sidney Crosby did so during the 2003-04 campaign. Selected by Carolina in the fifth round, #156 overall, of this summer's NHL Draft, Poirier has hit the ground running in 2024-25, leading the league in both goals (17) and points (31) through just 18 games.

The Valleyfield, Quebec native earned QMJHL "Player of the Week" honors on Nov. 4 after notching eight points across two games, highlighted by his second career four-goal game on Nov. 1 to lead his Baie-Comeau Drakkar past the Gatineau Olympiques.

Perhaps underrated through last year's draft process due to his 5-foot-9 stature, Poirier has recorded at least one point in 16 of 18 games this season and continues to find ways to dominate in the offensive zone.

"There are very few people who have scored as many goals as he had over the last two years in the CHL during their draft years," said Canes' Associate General Manager Darren Yorke after selecting Poirier in June. "He was probably a little undervalued unfortunately because he's not very tall, but all he does is score. It really doesn't matter the games that he's playing against bigger players, didn't matter. He just scores. It's an incredible shot. He's able to find open space and he does not need much room."