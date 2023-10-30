Projected Lineup: October 30 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Winners of two in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes will stick with the same group lineup tonight as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Andrei Svechnikov remains easing back into the lineup, skating alongside Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen at five-on-five. Still getting his power play minutes, Rod Brind'Amour said before his season debut on Friday that the 2023 All-Star's spot in the lineup can change depending on his feel for the game.

Late during Friday's win over San Jose, #37 took a few shifts alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis after Teuvo Teravainen had already recorded his three goals.

Behind Carolina's 18 skaters, Frederik Andersen will try to continue his perfect start to the season. A winner over Ottawa, Los Angeles, and Seattle, "Zilla" has allowed just eight goals at even strength and is 2-0 in two career games with the Canes at the Wells Fargo Center.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Svechnikov - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

Raanta

Injuries

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux