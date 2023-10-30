News Feed

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Preview: October 30 at Philadelphia

Prospects Update: October

Canes Reassign Coghlan to Springfield

Teravainen's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Victory In Svechnikov's Return

Projected Lineup: October 27 vs. San Jose

Svechnikov Activated From Injured Reserve

Preview: October 27 vs. San Jose

Necas 'The Star of the Show' In Canes' Return Home

Projected Lineup: October 26 vs. Seattle

Canes Reassign Kochetkov To Syracuse

Preview: October 26 vs. Seattle

Injury Report: Pesce To Miss Several Weeks

Hall of Fame Game Date Changed

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Canes Blanked By Lightning

Projected Lineup: October 24 at Tampa

Canes Recall Coghlan From Springfield

Projected Lineup: October 30 at Philadelphia

Andersen looks to improve to 4-0

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

PHILADELPHIA - Winners of two in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes will stick with the same group lineup tonight as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Andrei Svechnikov remains easing back into the lineup, skating alongside Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen at five-on-five.  Still getting his power play minutes, Rod Brind'Amour said before his season debut on Friday that the 2023 All-Star's spot in the lineup can change depending on his feel for the game.

Late during Friday's win over San Jose, #37 took a few shifts alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis after Teuvo Teravainen had already recorded his three goals.

Behind Carolina's 18 skaters, Frederik Andersen will try to continue his perfect start to the season.  A winner over Ottawa, Los Angeles, and Seattle, "Zilla" has allowed just eight goals at even strength and is 2-0 in two career games with the Canes at the Wells Fargo Center.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Svechnikov - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

Raanta

Injuries

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

