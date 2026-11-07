Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Alexander Nikishin is likely to log his first game of the 2026-27 campaign when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rejoined the roster after putting pen to paper on a one-year deal on Oct. 25, beginning what Rod Brind'Amour described at the time as a "mini training camp" to get him up to speed. Nearly two weeks later, he seems to be ready to roll after operating alongside Shayne Gostisbehere and on the team's second power-play unit at morning skate.

"That's the plan as of right now," said Rod Brind'Amour when asked if Nikishin would slot into the lineup this evening. "If everything checks out, that's the way it should go."

Behind him, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to tend the twine in search of his 11th win in 12 starts.

Eyeing a bounce-back result following his first loss of the season earlier this week, the 27-year-old ranks second among NHL netminders (min. 5 GP) with a 1.64 GAA and T-6th with his .922 save percentage on the year. In three career games against the Blackhawks, he is 3-0-0 with a total of four goals allowed.

Among the forward corps, Jackson Blake will try to continue his career-best eight-game point streak. Posting three goals and seven assists during the run, he sits second on the team with 18 points in 18 games.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Hall - Jankowski - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Martinook

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

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Injuries

Jordan Staal (Calf Tear | Expected To Be Out "A Month or Two" From Oct. 13)

Scratches

Nic Deslauriers

Mike Reilly

Juuso Välimäki

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Jankowski, Jarvis, and Stankoven with Nikishin