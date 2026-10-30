Kochetkov's Talent Leads To Record-Breaking Start

"He's making a lot of hard saves look pretty easy... He's been a massive reason why we've had success."

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© Maddie Crooke/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After going 287 days between NHL games, it was fair to wonder if Pyotr Kochetkov might need a second to settle into the 2026-27 season. That kind of layoff leaves plenty of questions, particularly as he returns from hip surgery.

All he's done through nine starts this season is provide answer after answer.

Backstopping the team's first win of the campaign on Oct. 3, Kochetkov found his stride right away, then got to work stacking a franchise-record nine consecutive victories to start the season while allowing two goals or fewer in all but one outing.

But even after pulling off a feat only two other goaltenders in NHL history have bettered, Kochetkov's not interested in the accolades. Day-by-day, shot-by-shot, he's just focused on what's ahead of him.

"If you don't tell me (about the record) after every game, I don't think much (about it)," he said when speaking to the media after tying the team's previous season-opening winning streak record of eight. "We have 84 games this season. This is just up and down. Season is long. I don't think much (about it). If you don't tell me after another game, I don't focus on this... I just more worry about the quality of my game."

Like most hockey players, Kochetkov is quick to credit his teammates for his run of form. And yet, like most hockey players, his teammates and coaches will just as soon point the finger right back at him.

"That's impressive," praised Jordan Martinook of his goaltender's historic outing on Thursday. "Obviously, we've seen it throughout the years, how good he can be and how he can get in that zone and be an incredible goalie. He's showing it right now."

"He's been incredible. He's making a lot of hard saves look pretty easy," echoed Seth Jarvis. "That's a good sign of high confidence and someone who's playing really well, and he's been a massive reason why we've had success."

Coming off what essentially amounted to a lost season in 2025-26, one in which he started the year injured and logged just eight starts before undergoing an operation that would sideline him until the postseason, the 2026-27 slate offered a fresh start for the Canes' 2019 second-round selection.

The departure of Frederik Andersen during free agency meant that, for the first time in his career, Kochetkov would be the team's more veteran option in terms of games played. But the onus remained on him to make the most of that opportunity.

"With PK, I do feel he has the ability to be an elite goalie in this league. I see the talent," said Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder before the season. "But with that being said, it is his third or fourth full year here, and now it’s time to take the bull by the horns.”

Message received.

In his first three years as a full-time NHLer, you'd see flashes of a game-stealing goaltender who could be relied upon night in and night out. With a 9-0-0 mark, a .919 SV% and a 1.66 GAA through the early portion of his fifth, those flashes are starting to burn a little brighter and a little more often.

"Excuse my language, but it was a s--- last year for him. We wanted to and were hoping for him to bounce back and feel good, and he's done that," said Nikolaj Ehlers after Kochetkov's 21-save effort in Winnipeg on Oct. 17.

Is this level of success sustainable? 

Sooner or later, the winning streak will inevitably come to an end. But with nagging injury issues hopefully in the rearview, the consistency in Kochetkov's early performances suggests that what was raw talent may be evolving into more of a finished product.

"We've seen that he's capable of something like this. The talent is certainly there. You've noticed it for many years," said Rod Brind'Amour. "Just the health has always seemed to be the issue, and hopefully he can stay healthy... I think his game is maturing."

The backstop's next appearance could also make history – no Hurricanes goaltender has ever won 10 straight starts at any point in a season. Not that he's focused on that.

Whether we're currently seeing the best of Kochetkov, or if there's even another level for him to get to, only he knows. But a team with Carolina's defensive pedigree won't necessarily need to rely on a 40-save superhero between the pipes every night.

No, they just need him to be exactly what Sebastian Aho says he's been thus far: solid.

"That's what you want to ask from your goalie, right?" said the Canes' alternate captain. "Give a chance to win the game, and he's definitely given that every time he's dressed up. He's given us a chance."

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