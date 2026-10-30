Kochetkov's Talent Leads To Record-Breaking Start

RALEIGH, N.C. - After going 287 days between NHL games, it was fair to wonder if Pyotr Kochetkov might need a second to settle into the 2026-27 season. That kind of layoff leaves plenty of questions, particularly as he returns from hip surgery.

All he's done through nine starts this season is provide answer after answer.

Backstopping the team's first win of the campaign on Oct. 3, Kochetkov found his stride right away, then got to work stacking a franchise-record nine consecutive victories to start the season while allowing two goals or fewer in all but one outing.

But even after pulling off a feat only two other goaltenders in NHL history have bettered, Kochetkov's not interested in the accolades. Day-by-day, shot-by-shot, he's just focused on what's ahead of him.

"If you don't tell me (about the record) after every game, I don't think much (about it)," he said when speaking to the media after tying the team's previous season-opening winning streak record of eight. "We have 84 games this season. This is just up and down. Season is long. I don't think much (about it). If you don't tell me after another game, I don't focus on this... I just more worry about the quality of my game."

Like most hockey players, Kochetkov is quick to credit his teammates for his run of form. And yet, like most hockey players, his teammates and coaches will just as soon point the finger right back at him.

"That's impressive," praised Jordan Martinook of his goaltender's historic outing on Thursday. "Obviously, we've seen it throughout the years, how good he can be and how he can get in that zone and be an incredible goalie. He's showing it right now."

"He's been incredible. He's making a lot of hard saves look pretty easy," echoed Seth Jarvis. "That's a good sign of high confidence and someone who's playing really well, and he's been a massive reason why we've had success."