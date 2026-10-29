Projected Lineup: October 29 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, N.C. - Pyotr Kochetkov will likely get the chance to chase history this evening as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Russian backstop operated in the traditional starter's crease at morning skate, suggesting that he'll get a third straight start and attempt a would-be franchise-record ninth consecutive win to start the season. Only three goalies in NHL history have begun a campaign with a winning streak of nine games or longer: Jack Campbell (11 with TOR, 2020-21), Carey Price (10 with MTL, 2016-17) and Felix Potvin (9 with TOR, 1993-94).

Ahead of him, no changes are expected to the group that knocked off the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Jackson Blake (4 gms, 2G/4A), Nikolaj Ehlers (4 gms, 3G/3A) and Sebastian Aho (3 gms, 2G/3A) will look to extend their respective point streaks as they face a team they have combined for 54 points in 69 games against in their careers.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Jankowski - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Deslauriers

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Välimäki

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

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Injuries

Taylor Hall (Upper-Body Injury |"Out For A Little While" as of Oct. 27)

Jordan Staal (Calf Tear | Expected To Be Out "A Month or Two" From Oct. 13)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Jankowski, Jarvis, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven, with Välimäki