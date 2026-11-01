Projected Lineup: November 1 vs. Winnipeg

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carrying a five-game point streak (4-0-1), the Carolina Hurricanes are keeping their lineup intact as they host the Winnipeg Jets for a Sunday matinee at Lenovo Center.

Pyotr Kochetkov will tend the twine for the fourth straight game. The Russian backstop is already the first goaltender in franchise history to start a season 9-0-0, and could become the third goaltender in NHL history to win his first 10 games of a campaign should he and his team emerge victorious this afternoon.

Kochetkov was in net when the Canes and Jets squared off in Winnipeg on Oct. 17, turning in 21 saves on 23 shots to help his team to a 3-2 win.

Ahead of him, the line of Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Nikolaj Ehlers will aim to continue its recent dominance. Blake (2G, 5A) and Ehlers (3G, 4A) are both riding five-game point streaks, while Stankoven has five goals in his last five outings and leads the team in that category with nine on the year.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Jankowski - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Deslauriers

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Välimäki

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

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Injuries

Taylor Hall (Upper-Body Injury |"Out For A Little While" as of Oct. 27)

Jordan Staal (Calf Tear | Expected To Be Out "A Month or Two" From Oct. 13)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Jankowski, Jarvis, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven, with Välimäki