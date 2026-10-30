Recap: Kochetkov Makes History As Canes Hold Off Jackets

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his overall thoughts on the win...

"It was a really good start. I thought the first period was very, very good. It was a little lull there in the second, there was just not much happening. We made a lot of turnovers. We just kind of like came off (our game) a little bit. Nice goal though; high-end plays by Fly and Stanks. Great start to the third, and then kind of took penalties and things kind of got a little scary. They got kind of a break on the power-play goal... It happens. So overall, happy to get the win, and our goalie played great."

Jordan Martinook summarizing the game from a player's point of view...

"This team is battle-tested, and I think knows how to win for the most part, when we're doing it right. It's where you're giving yourselves a chance every night, and obviously I don't think tonight was our best, but we still gave ourselves a chance to win, and we did win. We're gonna clean it up and look at some things, but at the end of the day, we won, and we'll move on."

Rod Brind'Amour on the play of his goaltender, Pyotr Kochetkov...

"I mean, we've seen that he's capable of something like this. The talent is certainly there. You've noticed it for many years. Just the health has always seemed to be the issue, and hopefully he can stay healthy... I think his game is maturing."

Seth Jarvis on his multi-point night and his line combining for two of the team's three goals...

"Just trying to contribute any way I can. Jenks and Marty were awesome tonight. I thought maybe last game we weren't so great, and I thought tonight we came out with a clear goal and clear mindset, and I think it paid off. Just as a line, (we need to) just keep building each other up and playing to each other's strengths."

Logan Stankoven on how he's building off of last year's postseason success...

"I think when you get used to playing like (the way the team played in the playoffs), you kind of hold yourself to a standard. Obviously, it helps when you've got great linemates like Fly and Blaker, and we have that chemistry there, so it's nice."