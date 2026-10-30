Recap: Kochetkov Makes History As Canes Hold Off Jackets

RALEIGH, N.C. - Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves to move to a historic 9-0-0 on the season and backstop the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
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The Canes mounted early pressure right from puck drop and were rewarded for their efforts at 15:51, when Jordan Martinook's shot from the left circle took a deflection off a defender and past Jet Greaves, who had been steadfast to that point.
Columbus responded with a 7-5 shot edge in the second stanza, but the lone goal of that period came off the stick of Logan Stankoven as he turned a Nikolaj Ehlers feed into a 2-0 lead for the home club. Just 16 seconds into the third period, that advantage swelled to three on a Mark Jankowski marker, capitalizing on some strong forechecking from Seth Jarvis.
Penalty trouble began to loosen Carolina's grip on the game, however, and two goals in a span of 2:54 allowed Columbus to climb back within one with 10:10 remaining. But the hosts steadied the ship from there and closed the door on the Blue Jackets' comeback bid.
Nine of Kochetkov's 24 saves came in the third period as he helped shut down the visitors' momentum.