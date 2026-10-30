Recap: Kochetkov Makes History As Canes Hold Off Jackets

Netminder becomes first in franchise history to open a season with nine straight wins

RECAP

© Maddie Crooke/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves to move to a historic 9-0-0 on the season and backstop the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

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The Canes mounted early pressure right from puck drop and were rewarded for their efforts at 15:51, when Jordan Martinook's shot from the left circle took a deflection off a defender and past Jet Greaves, who had been steadfast to that point. 

Columbus responded with a 7-5 shot edge in the second stanza, but the lone goal of that period came off the stick of Logan Stankoven as he turned a Nikolaj Ehlers feed into a 2-0 lead for the home club. Just 16 seconds into the third period, that advantage swelled to three on a Mark Jankowski marker, capitalizing on some strong forechecking from Seth Jarvis.

Penalty trouble began to loosen Carolina's grip on the game, however, and two goals in a span of 2:54 allowed Columbus to climb back within one with 10:10 remaining. But the hosts steadied the ship from there and closed the door on the Blue Jackets' comeback bid.

Nine of Kochetkov's 24 saves came in the third period as he helped shut down the visitors' momentum.

CBJ at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Pyotr Kochetkov established a new franchise record with his ninth straight win to open the campaign, surpassing Frederik Andersen's previous mark of eight (2021-22).
  • Kochetkov is just the fourth goaltender in NHL history to begin a season with a winning streak of nine games or more, joining Jack Campbell (11 with TOR, 2020-21), Carey Price (10 with MTL, 2016-17) and Felix Potvin (9 with TOR, 1993-94).
  • Overall, Kochetkov is third goaltender in franchise history to win nine games in a row at any time during a season. The others: Brandon Bussi (2x in 2025-26) and Cam Ward (2008-09). 
  • Logan Stankoven tallied his ninth goal of the season, surpassing Sebastian Aho (8) for the team lead. 
  • Nikolaj Ehlers pushed his point streak to five outings (3G, 4A) with an assist on Stankoven's goal. 
  • Jackson Blake also pushed his point streak to five games by logging a helper on his center's strike, and boasts two goals and five assists in that span.
  • Seth Jarvis tallied a pair of assists, his second multi-point performance in the last three games.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his overall thoughts on the win...

"It was a really good start. I thought the first period was very, very good. It was a little lull there in the second, there was just not much happening. We made a lot of turnovers. We just kind of like came off (our game) a little bit. Nice goal though; high-end plays by Fly and Stanks. Great start to the third, and then kind of took penalties and things kind of got a little scary. They got kind of a break on the power-play goal... It happens. So overall, happy to get the win, and our goalie played great."

Jordan Martinook summarizing the game from a player's point of view...

"This team is battle-tested, and I think knows how to win for the most part, when we're doing it right. It's where you're giving yourselves a chance every night, and obviously I don't think tonight was our best, but we still gave ourselves a chance to win, and we did win. We're gonna clean it up and look at some things, but at the end of the day, we won, and we'll move on."

Rod Brind'Amour on the play of his goaltender, Pyotr Kochetkov...

"I mean, we've seen that he's capable of something like this. The talent is certainly there. You've noticed it for many years. Just the health has always seemed to be the issue, and hopefully he can stay healthy... I think his game is maturing."

Seth Jarvis on his multi-point night and his line combining for two of the team's three goals...

"Just trying to contribute any way I can. Jenks and Marty were awesome tonight. I thought maybe last game we weren't so great, and I thought tonight we came out with a clear goal and clear mindset, and I think it paid off. Just as a line, (we need to) just keep building each other up and playing to each other's strengths."

Logan Stankoven on how he's building off of last year's postseason success...

"I think when you get used to playing like (the way the team played in the playoffs), you kind of hold yourself to a standard. Obviously, it helps when you've got great linemates like Fly and Blaker, and we have that chemistry there, so it's nice."

Postgame Media: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes are next scheduled to practice on Saturday. They'll be back in game action at Lenovo Center on Sunday, taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Winnipeg | 1:00 p.m. ET | Kids Day | Hurricanes Hockey Network | Tickets | Parking

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