Preview: November 3 at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a fifth consecutive victory on Tuesday when they take on the Nashville Predators in the Music City.
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When: Tuesday, November 3
Where: Bridgestone Arena
Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET
How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network | Full Broadcast Info
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 12-2-2 (26 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 7-0 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, Nov. 1
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Predators Record: 5-4-5 (15 Points - T-5th, Central Division)
Predators Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 31