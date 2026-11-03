Preview: November 3 at Nashville

Canes take their win streak on the road

26-27_LeadGraphics_261103_1920x1080
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a fifth consecutive victory on Tuesday when they take on the Nashville Predators in the Music City.

---

When: Tuesday, November 3

Where: Bridgestone Arena

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network | Full Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 12-2-2 (26 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-0 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, Nov. 1

---

Predators Record: 5-4-5 (15 Points - T-5th, Central Division)

Predators Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 31

2026-27 Broadcast Information

The most up-to-date information about how to watch the Canes on Hurricanes Hockey Network, catch national broadcasts, stream out-of-market games and more.

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes scored a touchdown and added an extra point on Sunday, running over the Jets by a score of 7-0.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov made franchise history by winning a 10th straight start, turning in 26 saves for his second shutout of the season.
  • In front of him, six different players had multiple points, led by a goal and two assists from Logan Stankoven.

Goal-Scoring Machines...

  • Following their seven-piece against Winnipeg, Carolina now co-leads the league in scoring with 63 goals already this season.
  • Neck-and-neck with the high-powered Edmonton Oilers, 30 of Carolina's 63 goals this season have come in second periods, the most by any team in any period.
  • Individually, Logan Stankoven paces the group with 10.

200 For Stank...

  • Speaking of, it's a milestone contest for the man himself — Logan Stankoven.
  • After playing the first 83 games of his NHL career with the Dallas Stars, the 2021 second-round pick was the key return in a trade that sent Mikko Rantanen the other way on Mar. 7, 2025.
  • Seemingly getting better every day, Stankoven has totaled 36 goals and 68 points in 116 games with Carolina. Since making his debut on Mar. 9, 2025, only Sebastian Aho (41), Seth Jarvis (41), and Andrei Svechnikov (39) have more goals.

In Net...

  • Carolina has gone with the hot hand as of late, turning to Pyotr Kochetkov for their last four games. Now leading the league with his 10 wins, his .929 save percentage ranks third among all goalies who have played at least five games. His 1.49 goals against average sits second with those same parameters.
  • Following his victory on Sunday, Kochetkov is also the third goaltender in NHL history to win his first 10 games of a campaign, joining Jack Campbell (11 with TOR, 2020-21) and Carey Price (10 with MTL, 2016-17).
  • Conversely, should the team elect to continue the rotation it followed for five games before Kochetkov took the reins, Brandon Bussi would be in line for his seventh appearance this season. Bussi has helped the team take points in four of his six starts, most recently backstopping the team's 6-5 shootout loss in Edmonton on Oct. 22.

On The Other Side...

  • The Predators have had both success and frustration in the first month of their season.
  • Among their highlights has been their special teams, ranking inside the top five in both power play (31.9% - 5th) and penalty kill (88.9% - 4th).
  • When it comes to areas they'd like to improve, one of them is their ability to finish games on the road. They're 1-1-3 away from the Music City, but, fortunately for them, they're at home tonight, where they're 3-1-1 in their last five games, including wins over the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
  • Individually, Filip Forsberg leads the team with 17 points in 14 games.

Prime Video Subscriptions Now Available

Stream the Canes on Prime Video all season long! Prime Video is the new streaming home for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Subscriptions are just $99.99 for the entire season and are available now at the link below.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Jordan Staal is expected to miss "anywhere from a month or two" after suffering a tear in his calf on Sunday, Oct. 11. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 15.
  • Forward Taylor Hall suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 13, and was set to return to the lineup on Oct. 27, but "tweaked something else" at morning skate that day and is now "out for a little while" again.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes are scheduled to wear their white uniforms. To view the full home uniform schedule, click here.

Watch Party!

  • Join your fellow Caniacs and Stormy for a watch party this evening at Carolina Ale House in Garner.
  • To view the full schedule of watch party events for the season, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

News Feed

Stormy, City, and State Highlight Hometown Remix Sweater

Canes, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform

Recap: Canes Rout Jets For Fourth Straight Win

Kochetkov Named NHL's Third Star Of The Month

Projected Lineup: November 1 vs. Winnipeg

Preview: November 1 vs. Winnipeg

Kochetkov's Talent Leads To Record-Breaking Start

Recap: Kochetkov Makes History As Canes Hold Off Jackets

Projected Lineup: October 29 vs. Columbus

Preview: October 29 vs. Columbus

Canes, Nikishin Ready To 'Move Forward'

Recap: Aho's Late Goal Lifts Canes Past Bruins

Projected Lineup: October 27 vs. Boston

Preview: October 27 vs. Boston

Canes Activate Taylor Hall

Injury Report: Hall Hopeful To Return To Action On Tuesday

Canes Sign Nikishin To One-Year Contract

Positives Aplenty On Successful State Fair Road Trip