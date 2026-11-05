Projected Lineup: November 5 at NY Islanders

ELMONT, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes are "hopeful" to have a returning face in their lineup on Thursday when they take on the New York Islanders.

Forward Taylor Hall, who has been sidelined with a pair of upper-body injuries since Oct. 13, took part in both Tuesday's morning skate and yesterday's practice. Earlier in the week, Rod Brind'Amour said he was optimistic the veteran winger would be good to go for tonight, but ultimately left the decision in the player's hands.

Elsewhere up front, Jackson Blake will look to continue his career-best seven-game point streak (3G, 6A).

Between the pipes, now that Pyotr Kochetkov's undefeated run to start the season has come to a close, Brandon Bussi will get another turn. The Sound Island, N.Y. native's last appearance was exactly two weeks ago in Edmonton.

The Canes have earned at least one point in the standings in three of Bussi's four most recent games played. He was especially strong in his appearance at UBS Arena last season, turning away 29 out of 30 as he played his second game in as many nights to conclude the regular season.

See if the Canes can become the first team to reach 13 wins at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.

Uniform Note: Because the Islanders are wearing their Hometown Remix jerseys tonight, it's a rare occurrence in which the Canes are scheduled to wear red on the road.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Jankowski - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Deslauriers/Hall

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Välimäki

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

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Injuries

Taylor Hall (Upper-Body Injury | Skating | Could Return Tonight)

Jordan Staal (Calf Tear | Expected To Be Out "A Month or Two" From Oct. 13)

Scratches

Alexander Nikishin

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Jankowski, Jarvis, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven, with Välimäki