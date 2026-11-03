Projected Lineup: November 3 at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any changes to their lineup as they seek a fifth consecutive win on Tuesday.

Starting a two-game trip away from Raleigh against the Nashville Predators, Pyotr Kochetkov could try to add to his historic run in net.

Perhaps the best netminder in the NHL this season, the 27-year-old made franchise history on Sunday, becoming the first backstop to win 10 consecutive starts. Just the third goaltender in NHL history to win his first 10 games of a campaign, he joined Jack Campbell (11 with TOR, 2020-21) and Carey Price (10 with MTL, 2016-17).

In front of the crease, Logan Stankoven is in line to skate in his 200th NHL game. Pacing the team with 10 goals already this season, that clip has been a continuation of his game since March. Dating back to March 31, and including the postseason, Stankoven has scored 28 goals in his last 43 games.

Speaking of goal-scoring machines, former Predator Mark Jankowski returns to the Music City with eight goals in his last nine outings.

See if the Canes can pick up a 13th win in 15 games tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on Hurricanes Hockey Network.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Carrier - Aho - Svechnikov

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Jankowski - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Deslauriers

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Välimäki

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

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Injuries

Taylor Hall (Upper-Body Injury | Skating | Could Return Thursday @ NYI)

Jordan Staal (Calf Tear | Expected To Be Out "A Month or Two" From Oct. 13)

Scratches

Alexander Nikishin

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Blake, Ehlers, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Jankowski, Jarvis, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven, with Välimäki