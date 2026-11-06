Recap: Carrier, Canes Outlast Isles

Forward's first goal of the year helps lift Carolina to victory

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© Maddie Crooke/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

ELMONT, N.Y. - William Carrier's late strike was the difference on Thursday as the Carolina Hurricanes knocked off the New York Islanders 5-3 in a back-and-forth battle at UBS Arena.

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After not "playing our best game" two nights earlier, the Hurricanes needed just 3:20 to jump ahead by two on goals by Logan Stankoven and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, then relied on a handful of Grade-A denials from Brandon Bussi to carry that advantage into the intermission.

Just 5:44 into the second stanza, though, the gap on the scoreboard was eliminated as New York netted a pair to reset the contest. Andrei Svechnikov nudged the Canes ahead one minute after the Isles' tying tally, but another equalizer late in the period sent the teams to the final frame tied at three.

With the decision still up in the air as the clock ticked toward the final five minutes, Carrier was the first to react to a rebound in front of Semyon Varlamov, whacking home the loose puck and putting his team ahead for the third and final time. Jalen Chatfield's empty-netter in the final minute provided some insurance for the visitors.

Making his first start since Oct. 22, Bussi turned aside 24 of 27 shots to snag his third win of the year.

CAR at NYI | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • William Carrier tucked home his first goal of the campaign and added an assist for his second multi-point effort this season. With his goal, every active forward on the Hurricanes' roster has scored.
  • Andrei Svechnikov picked up a goal and a helper as well, scoring for the first time in 10 games and recording his fifth multi-point performance of the year. 
  • Sebastian Aho joined his linemates with two points of his own, logging assists on each of their goals. His 23 points in 18 games lead all Hurricanes skaters and rank 6th in the NHL at the time of publication.
  • Aho's 80th career multi-assist game passed Eric Staal for second-most in franchise history behind Ron Francis (163).
  • Thursday's effort also marked Aho's 187th career multi-point game, once again surpassing Eric Staal for second place on the franchise’s all-time list behind Ron Francis (297). 
  • Logan Stankoven tallied his team-leading 11th goal of the year – good for T-5th in the NHL at the time of publication. The 23-year-old has lit the lamp in six of his last eight contests.
  • Stankoven's goal came just 57 seconds into the game, marking Carolina’s second opening-minute goal this season. Only four other teams have as many: Minnesota (3), Chicago (2), Edmonton (2) and Toronto (2).
  • Jackson Blake continued his career-best point streak with an assist, finding the scoresheet for the eighth game in a row. Blake has 10 points (3G, 7A) in that span.
  • Taylor Hall returned from a nine-game absence, skating 10:30 and recording a pair of shots.

They Said It...

Rod Brind’Amour on scoring two early, but then New York getting back into the contest…

“It was a couple of those nice plays to get up the ice and capitalize. Then, I didn’t think we were very good for two periods, but we had a good third period. We finally got to doing what we needed to do and then pulled it out.”

Rod Brind’Amour describing what allowed the Islanders to take back the game…

“We were just playing loosey goosey. That’s kind of what happens. Sometimes you get up two, and you think, ‘Okay, we don’t have to do it right.’ It’s the NHL. They did what they had to do to get back in the game, and then we kind of figured it out. We had to get a little hungrier. Get a little hunger to our game. Then we got the big goal from Will.”

Rod Brind’Amour on heading back home after splitting the two-game road trip…

“I didn’t love our game in Nashville, and I didn’t love our game here. We’re not going to play great every night, but there’s a certain way that you’ve got to play to win. We eventually got to it tonight. It’s a tough league. You’ve got to be on your toes every night, or you don’t win.”

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes will fly home after the game and are scheduled to practice on Friday. They'll return to game action on Saturday at Lenovo Center against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Chicago | 8:00 p.m. ET | Hometown Remix Jersey Debut | Hurricanes Hockey Network | Tickets | Parking

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