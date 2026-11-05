Preview: November 5 at NY Islanders

Canes arrive on the Island 12-2-1 in their last 15

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By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

ELMONT, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to start a new win streak on Thursday when they meet the New York Islanders for the first time this season.

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When: Thursday, November 5

Where: UBS Arena

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

How To Watch: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+ | Full Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 12-3-2 (26 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Nov. 3

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Islanders Record: 7-5-2 (16 Points - T-4th, Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 31

2026-27 Broadcast Information

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Last Time Out...

  • The Canes had an off night on Tuesday, falling to the Preds by a score of 4-1.
  • Carolina trailed by a pair of goals for the first time since Oct. 2 and could never recover, despite a second-period strike from Jackson Blake.
  • In net, Pyotr Kochetkov's historic run to start the season came to a close, suffering his first defeat after entering 10-0.

Every Night Blaker...

  • With his goal on Tuesday, Jackson Blake extended his point streak to a career-best seven games (3G, 6A).
  • Now with 17 points in 17 games this season, the third-year pro paces the roster with his 13 assists.

Hall Good?

  • Forward Taylor Hall could return to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 13 this evening.
  • Hall had five points in his previous four games before suffering an upper-body injury at Lenovo Center against the Washington Capitals. Missing all of the team's State Fair road trip, he was set to resume playing on Oct. 27 when the team returned home, but a freak injury at morning skate caused him to miss another week.
  • After he participated in Wednesday's practice, Rod Brind'Amour said the decision for Hall to get back in the lineup lies in the player's hands.

In Net...

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov tasting defeat for the first time on Tuesday, tonight could be an opportunity to get Brandon Bussi back in the mix for what would be his first start in exactly two weeks. The second-year NHLer has helped his team earn at least one point in the standings in three of his last four starts.
  • The Sound Island, N.Y. native turned in one of his best performances of the season last year on Long Island, making 29 saves in the team's regular-season finale.
  • Conversely, should the team go back to Kochetkov again, he's been fantastic in a 10-1 start to the season.

On The Other Side...

  • The Islanders are back in action tonight following a rare four-day gap between games.
  • In their first full season under head coach Pete DeBoer, the group falls into the middle of the pack in a bunch of different areas. On the surface, their 39 goals this season (T-26th) may cause some concern, but they've only allowed 38 — tied for the second fewest among all NHL teams. They've found ways to win tight games.
  • Another area where they've really excelled is faceoffs, coming in tied for third among all NHL teams at 54.6%.
  • Reigning Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer continues to impress as well, tied for the team lead in points (14).

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Injury Updates...

  • Forward Jordan Staal is expected to miss "anywhere from a month or two" after suffering a tear in his calf on Sunday, Oct. 11. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 15.
  • Forward Taylor Hall suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 13, and was set to return to the lineup on Oct. 27, but "tweaked something else" at morning skate that day. He is with the team on the trip and could return to the lineup as soon as tonight.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes are scheduled to wear their red uniforms tonight because the Islanders will be wearing their new Hometown Remix gear. To view the full home uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

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