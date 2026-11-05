Preview: November 5 at NY Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to start a new win streak on Thursday when they meet the New York Islanders for the first time this season.
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When: Thursday, November 5
Where: UBS Arena
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
How To Watch: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+ | Full Broadcast Info
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 12-3-2 (26 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Nov. 3
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Islanders Record: 7-5-2 (16 Points - T-4th, Metropolitan Division)
Islanders Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 31