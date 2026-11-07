Preview: November 7 vs. Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their winning ways on home ice as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

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When: Saturday, November 7

Where: Lenovo Center

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network | Full Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 13-3-2 (28 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-3 Win over the New York Islanders on Thursday, Nov. 5

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Blackhawks Record: 4-12-1 (9 Points - 8th, Central Division)

Blackhawks Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Nov. 5