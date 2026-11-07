Preview: November 7 vs. Chicago

Canes to debut new Hometown Remix jerseys

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By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their winning ways on home ice as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

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When: Saturday, November 7

Where: Lenovo Center

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network | Full Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 13-3-2 (28 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-3 Win over the New York Islanders on Thursday, Nov. 5

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Blackhawks Record: 4-12-1 (9 Points - 8th, Central Division)

Blackhawks Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Nov. 5

Gameday Central

Get ready for your trip to Lenovo Center with the Canes' gameday hub! Find out when doors/lots open, purchase parking, check out activations and more.

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes showed some grit on Long Island on Thursday, pulling out a 5-3 win late.
  • William Carrier's first goal of the season served as the game-winner with 5:08 to go. One of four players to produce multiple points, he was joined by Jalen Chatfield (1G, 1A), Andrei Svechnikov (1G, 1A) and Sebastian Aho (2A).
  • Brandon Bussi picked up his first win since Oct. 10 in net, turning away 24 shots.

Previous Meetings vs. CHI This Season...

  • Oct. 10: Led by two-point efforts from Jordan Martinook, Jackson Blake and Mike Reilly, Carolina breezed past the Blackhawks 5-2 at United Center.

Parking Alert...

  • Please be advised that NC State Football vs. Duke (12:30 PM) at Carter-Finley Stadium will be followed by the Carolina Hurricanes game against the Chicago Blackhawks (8:00 PM) at Lenovo Center on Saturday, Nov. 7.
  • Parking lots for the Carolina Hurricanes game will open at 5:00 PM. Please do not attempt to enter the parking lots before they officially open. Please plan accordingly, allow additional time for arrival, and follow all posted signage and traffic control personnel.
  • Attending both events? Please have your appropriate parking pass ready and proceed to your designated parking lot. Follow all traffic directions and instructions from parking personnel.

Up and Down The Lineup...

  • With Will Carrier getting on the board on Thursday, Carolina now has 18 different players with at least one goal this season. Only the Montreal Canadiens (21) and Utah Mammoth (19) have more.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin is the only player to have appeared in all 18 games and not registered a goal yet.

In Net...

  • With Brandon Bussi getting back in the mix on Thursday, it feels likely that Carolina may turn back to the 10-1-0 Pyotr Kochetkov this evening.
  • Suffering just his first loss of the season on Tuesday in Nashville, Kochetkov has been a rock for the league leaders to start the season, ranking fifth among all NHL netminders this season with his .922 save percentage.

On The Other Side...

  • Sitting second-to-last in the NHL's standings, the start to the season has not been kind to the Blackhawks.
  • Losing five in a row, Chicago remains searching for its first win away from United Center this season, arriving in North Carolina with a 0-7-1 record in road games.
  • Averaging just 2.18 goals per game this season (31st), the Hawks have struggled to score in all situations, but particularly on the power play – they own the league's worst conversion rate (9.8%) on the man advantage.
  • It's a similar story on defense; they allow an average of 3.94 goals per game, the second-most among all teams.
  • When it comes to positives, Connor Bedard has shown no rust since getting his season started, producing 12 points in 11 games.
  • Former Hurricane Teuvo Teravainen has six points (2G, 4A) in 13 contests.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Jordan Staal is expected to miss "anywhere from a month or two" after suffering a tear in his calf on Sunday, Oct. 11. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 15.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes are scheduled to wear their new GRAY Hometown Remix uniforms tonight. To view the full home uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to fly to Finland on Sunday ahead of the 2026 NHL Global Series games against the Seattle Kraken, which will take place Thursday and Saturday.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Nov. 12 vs. Seattle | 12:00 p.m. ET| Helsinki, Finland | Hurricanes Hockey Network
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, Nov. 19 vs. Montreal | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hurricanes Hockey Network | Tickets | Parking

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