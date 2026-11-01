Kochetkov Named NHL's Third Star Of The Month

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been named the NHL’s “Third Star” for the month of October. This marks the third time that Kochetkov has been named one of the NHL’s three monthly stars (Rookie of Month in December 2022 and February 2024). Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid earned First Star honors, while Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was named Second Star.
About Pyotr Kochetkov:
- The 27-year-old earned the longest season-opening win streak in franchise history with a record of 9-0-0, surpassing Frederik Andersen (8 GP in 2021-22) and tying Felix Potvin (9 GP in 1993-94) for the third-longest season-opening win streak in NHL history. The streaks trails only Jack Campbell (11 GP in 2020-21) and Carey Price (10 GP in 2016-17).
- His 9-0-0 record also matches the longest win streak by a goaltender in franchise history, tying Brandon Bussi (twice in 2025-26) and Cam Ward (2008-09).
- With a 9-0-0 record in the month of October, Kochetkov also became the third goaltender in Hurricanes franchise history to record nine or more wins in a single calendar month, joining Cam Ward (10 in March 2009; 9 in January 2010 and March 2008) and Anton Khudobin (10 in January 2014).
- Additionally, Kochetkov became the sixth-fastest active NHL goaltender to reach 80 career wins (Oct. 29 vs. CBJ), accomplishing the feat in just 134 games, behind Igor Shesterkin (129 GP), Logan Thompson (133 GP), Jeremy Swayman (133 GP), Tristan Jarry (133 GP) and Frederik Andersen (133 GP).
- The 6’3”, 196-pound netminder led all NHL goalies in wins for the month of October, and he notched one shutout on Oct. 24 at St. Louis, stopping all 24 shots faced.
- The Penza, Russia, native missed the majority of the 2025-26 season with a lower-body injury, posted a 6-2-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in nine games with the Hurricanes.
- Kochetkov appeared in three games with the Chicago Wolves in 2025-26, going 1-0-0 with a 1.55 GAA and .940 SV%.
- Carolina’s second-round selection, 36th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft, Kochetkov has played 134 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and has a career record of 80-38-12 with a 2.40 GAA and .905 SV%.