Kochetkov Named NHL's Third Star Of The Month

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been named the NHL’s “Third Star” for the month of October. This marks the third time that Kochetkov has been named one of the NHL’s three monthly stars (Rookie of Month in December 2022 and February 2024). Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid earned First Star honors, while Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was named Second Star.

About Pyotr Kochetkov: