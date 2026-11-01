Preview: November 1 vs. Winnipeg

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a fourth straight win when they host the Winnipeg Jets for their annual Kids Day presented by UNC Health.
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When: Sunday, November 1
Where: Lenovo Center
Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. ET
How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network | Full Broadcast Info
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 11-2-2 (24 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Oct. 29
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Jets Record: 4-7-3 (11 Points - 7th, Central Division)
Jets Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday, Oct. 30