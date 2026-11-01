Preview: November 1 vs. Winnipeg

Stormy and his friends celebrate Kids Day, presented by UNC Health

26-27_LeadGraphics_261101_1920x1080
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a fourth straight win when they host the Winnipeg Jets for their annual Kids Day presented by UNC Health.

---

When: Sunday, November 1

Where: Lenovo Center

Puck Drop: 1:00 p.m. ET

How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network | Full Broadcast Info

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 11-2-2 (24 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Oct. 29

---

Jets Record: 4-7-3 (11 Points - 7th, Central Division)

Jets Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday, Oct. 30

Gameday Central

Get ready for your trip to Lenovo Center with the Canes' gameday hub! Find out when doors/lots open, purchase parking, check out activations and more.

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes held off the Blue Jackets for a 3-2 win at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
  • Jordan Martinook, Logan Stankoven and Mark Jankowski lit the lamp for Carolina, while Seth Jarvis logged two assists.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves to pick up his franchise-record ninth straight win between the pipes.

Previous Games vs. WPG This Season...

  • October 17: Nikolaj Ehlers bagged the game-winning goal against his former club as the Canes downed the Jets 3-2 at Canada Life Centre.

Acknowledge The Hog...

  • The lovable Stormy has some friends in town to celebrate Kids Day presented by UNC Health today, and they want to see you!
  • Today's visitors include Hugo the Hornet of the Charlotte Hornets, Sir Purr from the Carolina Panthers, Nordy of the Minnesota Wild, Tusky from the Utah Mammoth and Moondog, dropping in from the Cleveland Cavaliers!
  • Kids can snag a free poster (while supplies last) and get an autograph from the mascots outside section 109 from 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

800 For Slavo...

  • Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin is set to skate in his 800th NHL game today.
  • Known as one of the most reliable rearguards in the NHL when it comes to the defensive side of the game, Slavin is also the franchise's all-time leader in both assists (255) and points (311) by a defenseman.
  • The Erie, Colo. native is the fifth player to reach the 800-game milestone with the Hurricanes/Whalers, joining Ron Francis (1,186), Jordan Staal (978), Glen Wesley (913) and Eric Staal (909).

In Net...

  • Following his eighth straight victory on Tuesday, would the Canes consider going back to Pyotr Kochetkov for a third consecutive start tonight? Co-leading the league with eight wins, his 1.62 goals against average ranks fourth and his .918 save percentage sits eighth among NHL netminders with at least five games played.
  • Conversely, should the team elect to continue the rotation it has followed for five games before Kochetkov went back-to-back, Brandon Bussi would be in line for his third home-ice appearance this season. Bussi has helped the team take points in four of his six starts, most recently backstopping the team's 6-5 shootout loss in Edmonton.

On The Other Side...

  • Winless in their last eight outings, the Jets have slid down to 7th place in the Central Division. 
  • They arrive in Raleigh having given up five goals in each of their last three games while scoring a total of just seven over that span.
  • Despite the team's struggles, leading scorer Kyle Connor remains as dangerous as ever. Bringing goals in back-to-back games to tonight's tilt, his 11 total tucks on the year rank third in the league.
  • On another bright note, newcomer Dawson Mercer – acquired in a monster deal with New Jersey that sent former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck the other way – has assists in the team's last two games.
  • Without Hellebuyck in the picture, it's been Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson carrying the mail in net for much of the year, though Nico Daws – another piece picked up from New Jersey – made his first start in his new colors on Friday night.

2026-27 Broadcast Information

The most up-to-date information about how to watch the Canes on Hurricanes Hockey Network, catch national broadcasts, stream out-of-market games and more.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jordan Staal is expected to miss "anywhere from a month or two" after suffering a tear in his calf on Sunday, Oct. 11. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 15.
  • Forward Taylor Hall suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 13, and was set to return to the lineup on Oct. 27, but "tweaked something else" at morning skate that day, and is now "out for a little while" again.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes are scheduled to wear their red uniforms. To view the full home uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice and then fly to Nashville on Monday. They'll take on the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Nashville | 8:00 p.m. ET | Hurricanes Hockey Network
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Chicago | 8:00 p.m. ET | Kids Day | Hurricanes Hockey Network | Tickets | Parking

Prime Video Subscriptions Now Available

Stream the Canes on Prime Video all season long! Prime Video is the new streaming home for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Subscriptions are just $99.99 for the entire season and are available now at the link below.

News Feed

Kochetkov's Talent Leads To Record-Breaking Start

Recap: Kochetkov Makes History As Canes Hold Off Jackets

Projected Lineup: October 29 vs. Columbus

Preview: October 29 vs. Columbus

Canes, Nikishin Ready To 'Move Forward'

Recap: Aho's Late Goal Lifts Canes Past Bruins

Projected Lineup: October 27 vs. Boston

Preview: October 27 vs. Boston

Canes Activate Taylor Hall

Injury Report: Hall Hopeful To Return To Action On Tuesday

Canes Sign Nikishin To One-Year Contract

Positives Aplenty On Successful State Fair Road Trip

Recap: Kochetkov, Canes Blank Blues In St. Louis

Projected Lineup: October 24 at St. Louis

Canes Assign Unger Sörum To Chicago

DIRECTV Adds Hurricanes Hockey Network

Preview: October 24 at St. Louis

Recap: Canes Pick Up Point In High-Scoring Slugfest