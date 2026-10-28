Canes, Nikishin Ready To 'Move Forward'

RALEIGH, N.C. - Here comes
the more Boom.
Agreeing to a one-year contract extension on Sunday, Alexander Nikishin is set to continue patrolling the Carolina Hurricanes' blue line.
How that got to the finish line was anything but average. However, after a long few months, both parties have signed on the dotted line and are ready to put the past behind them.
“Sometimes it takes time to work through a process," Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky explained on The Sheet. "We had a lot of different things we were looking at, and we had to work through it. We had to get to a place where everyone was comfortable, and that happens at a different pace in different negotiations.”
In lockstep, Rod Brind'Amour understands the position from both a team standpoint and as a previous player himself.
"These things happen. We understand, and now we just move on. Move forward," the head coach expressed. "(Players) hire agents to tell them what to do. Sometimes it's good advice. Sometimes, [it's] not so good advice. At the end of the day, it doesn't affect us when we get guys in the locker room, and we're all together, and those guys are out of it."
From Nikishin's side, he relayed relief at the situation reaching an end on Tuesday when he met with reporters in Raleigh.
"It's been hard, being without the team, being in America, just waiting," he said through translator Andrei Svechnikov. "[You're] just waiting. You don't know what's going to happen. Obviously, it was hard. But now, it's all good."
It's all good.