Recap: Canes Stymied In Nashville

Blake, Stankoven extend point streaks as Carolina suffers rare regulation loss

RECAP

© Maddie Crooke/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes' six-game point streak came to an end with a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

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Back on the road for the first time in four games, the Canes started on the front foot, yet found themselves trailing after 20 minutes following Nick Perbix's first of the year.

Nashville quickly doubled its advantage on the other side of the break, but Jackson Blake responded to halve the deficit just past the midway point of the game. Blake's fourth of the year came after his initial shot was blocked by Roman Josi, only to ricochet right back to him to tuck upstairs on the backhand.

Heading into the final frame with a bit of momentum, Carolina's search for an equalizer lost some steam when Adam Edstrom made it 3-1 Predators at 5:40, allowing goaltender Juuse Saros to take over from there. The Finnish backstop held the Canes at bay as they peppered him with 12 of their 30 total shots in the closing 20 minutes alone, and a Ross Colton empty-netter capped the contest with 41 seconds to play.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 16 of 19 shots as his personal franchise-record winning streak ended at 10 games.

CAR at NSH | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Jackson Blake's goal extended his point streak to a career-best seven games (3G, 6A). The 23-year-old has 17 points in 17 games to start the season.
  • Logan Stankoven added a helper to push his own point streak to three contests (2G, 3A).
  • Tuesday's loss marked the first time Carolina has trailed by multiple goals since Oct. 2.

They Said It...

Quotes from Rod Brind'Amour and select players will be published here when available.

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What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to fly to New York post-game and practice on Wednesday. They'll conclude their stint on the road on Thursday at UBS Arena against the Islanders.

Next Game: Thursday, Nov. 5 at NY Islanders | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hurricanes Hockey Network

Next Home Game: Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Chicago | 8:00 p.m. ET | Hometown Remix Jersey Debut | Hurricanes Hockey Network | Tickets | Parking

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