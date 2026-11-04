Recap: Canes Stymied In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes' six-game point streak came to an end with a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

Back on the road for the first time in four games, the Canes started on the front foot, yet found themselves trailing after 20 minutes following Nick Perbix's first of the year.

Nashville quickly doubled its advantage on the other side of the break, but Jackson Blake responded to halve the deficit just past the midway point of the game. Blake's fourth of the year came after his initial shot was blocked by Roman Josi, only to ricochet right back to him to tuck upstairs on the backhand.

Heading into the final frame with a bit of momentum, Carolina's search for an equalizer lost some steam when Adam Edstrom made it 3-1 Predators at 5:40, allowing goaltender Juuse Saros to take over from there. The Finnish backstop held the Canes at bay as they peppered him with 12 of their 30 total shots in the closing 20 minutes alone, and a Ross Colton empty-netter capped the contest with 41 seconds to play.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 16 of 19 shots as his personal franchise-record winning streak ended at 10 games.