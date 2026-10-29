Preview: October 29 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes look to win a third straight game when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
---
When: Thursday, October 29
Where: Lenovo Center
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
How To Watch: Hurricanes Hockey Network | Full Broadcast Info
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
---
Canes Record: 10-2-2 (22 Points - 1st, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Oct. 27
---
Blue Jackets Record: 5-5-0 (10 Points - 7th, Metropolitan Division)
Blue Jackets Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Oct. 27