Canes Sign Nikishin To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Alexander Nikishin to a one-year contract. The deal will pay Nikishin $3 million for the 2026-27 season.

“We’re glad that Alexander is returning to our group,” said Tulsky. “This has been a long process, but we look forward to him re-entering our locker room ready to contribute with the Hurricanes, as he did during a Stanley Cup championship season last year.”

About Alexander Nikishin: