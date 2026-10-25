Canes Sign Nikishin To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Alexander Nikishin to a one-year contract. The deal will pay Nikishin $3 million for the 2026-27 season.
“We’re glad that Alexander is returning to our group,” said Tulsky. “This has been a long process, but we look forward to him re-entering our locker room ready to contribute with the Hurricanes, as he did during a Stanley Cup championship season last year.”
About Alexander Nikishin:
- The 25-year-old was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2025-26, after ranking second among NHL rookie defensemen in goals (11) and points (33) and tied for second in assists (22).
- Led rookie NHL defensemen and ranked second among all rookie skaters in plus/minus (+18) during the 2025-26 season.
- Appeared in 17 playoff games for the Hurricanes in 2026, earning one assist and helping Carolina capture the Stanley Cup.
- Spent six season the KHL with Spartak Moskva and SKA St. Petersburg prior to joining the Hurricanes, totaling 177 points (54g, 123a) and 166 penalty minutes in 288 regular-season games.
- Established a record for single-season scoring by a Russian-born KHL defenseman in 2022-23, leading all KHL defensemen with 55 points (11g, 44a) in 65 games, and then broke his own record the following season, again leading all KHL defensemen with 56 points (17g, 39a) in 67 contests.
- Was the youngest player representing Russia at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, capturing a silver medal.
- Selected by the Hurricanes in the third round, 69th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.