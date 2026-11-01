Recap: Canes Rout Jets For Fourth Straight Win

Kochetkov turns in shutout to notch franchise-record 10th straight win

RECAP

© Maddie Crooke/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by six multi-point performances and a 26-save shutout from Pyotr Kochetkov, the Carolina Hurricanes dismantled the Winnipeg Jets 7-0 at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

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After an early Carolina penalty threatened to give Winnipeg the first foothold in the contest, the Canes turned the tide with a shorthanded strike from Sean Walker. Exiting the opening 20 minutes with just one goal to show for their 10-3 shot advantage, the Hurricanes then poured it on in the middle frame.

Juuso Välimäki grabbed the first of four second-period strikes for the hosts with a blast from the blue line 1:55 in, and Sebastian Aho piled on just 24 seconds later on a power play to make it 3-0. Another slick setup from Seth Jarvis then led to Walker's second of the night, before Logan Stankoven finished off a Jackson Blake power move to the front of the net to give Carolina five goals while Winnipeg had managed just five shots.

Firmly in control of the contest as it reached the third period, the Canes tacked on two more for good measure. Mark Jankowski grabbed his eighth goal in his last nine games on a man advantage at 6:53, followed fewer than two minutes later by Jesperi Kotkaniemi converting a give-and-go with Eric Robinson to give Carolina seven goals in a game for the second time this season.

After making history on Thursday, Kochetkov was at it again on Sunday with his second shutout of the season to move to 10-0-0 this year and mark the longest winning streak by a goaltender in franchise history.

WPG at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Sean Walker scored the third shorthanded goal of his career, which is tied for the most by an NHL defenseman since 2023-24, when he scored his first.
  • Walker also recorded his second career multi-goal game. His first came on March 16, 2024, as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov became the first goaltender in franchise history to win 10 consecutive starts at any point of a season. He is also the third goaltender in NHL history to win his first 10 games of a campaign, joining Jack Campbell (11 with TOR, 2020-21) and Carey Price (10 with MTL, 2016-17).
  • Kochetkov's 13th career shutout tied Mike Liut for the third-most in franchise history. He now only trails Cam Ward (27) and Arturs Irbe (20).
  • Logan Stankoven posted his team-leading third three-point game (1G, 2A) of the year and became Carolina’s first player with 10 goals this season, six of which have come in his last six games.
  • Sebastian Aho logged a goal and an assist to register his 186th career multi-point game, tying Eric Staal for the second-most in franchise history behind Ron Francis (297).
  • Seth Jarvis joined Aho with an assist on Walker's shorthanded goal. Since the start of the 2025-26 campaign, no NHL player has more shorthanded points than Aho (9) or Jarvis (7). Three of Jarvis' five games played this season have seen him record multiple points.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers notched a pair of assists to become Carolina’s third player with 10 helpers this season, joining Jackson Blake (13) and Sebastian Aho (10). The only team with more players at that threshold is Toronto (4).
  • Jackson Blake (1A) also joined Ehlers on the scoresheet as both extended their point streaks to six games. For Blake, this run matches the longest of his career.
  • Jaccob Slavin skated in his 800th career game on Sunday, becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach that milestone with the club. He joins Ron Francis (1,186), Jordan Staal (978), Glen Wesley (913) and Eric Staal (909).
  • The Hurricanes now boast a league-leading 15 shorthanded goals dating back to last season.
  • Carolina is one of just three teams to score a shorthanded goal, a power-play goal and an even-strength goal in one game multiple times this season. The others: San Jose (3), St. Louis (2) and Vegas (2).
  • The Canes (0:24) scored two goals under 30 seconds for the second time this season (0:20 on Oct. 24).  The only other teams to do so multiple times are Montreal (4), Edmonton (3), Avalanche (2) and St. Louis (2).
  • Carolina now leads the League in scoring with 63 goals. The only campaign they’ve had as many through 16 games is 2024-25 (64).

They Said It...

Logan Stankoven sharing his overall thoughts on the win...

"I think anytime everyone's contributing and (your) goalie gets a shutout, it's a good night, and I think it's great for everyone's confidence. And we know not every game is going to be like this, so we're going to expect to just keep setting the standard."

Rod Brind'Amour on his team's consistency throughout recent games...

"It's the mark of a good group. They take their job serious, and whatever's asked of them, they're doing it. Tonight's kind of the same thing... It's not one guy, right? It seems like every night everybody's contributing, and right now that's what you've got to have."

Juuso Välimäki on his comfort level as a Hurricane...

"It's definitely a little bit different system than a lot of other teams play. So I think last year (with Chicago) helped a lot. And I've said this. Obviously, this room has helped me a lot too. Obviously, it's full of great people and great players, so they make it pretty easy."

Sean Walker on the play of Pyotr Kochetkov this season...

"We're super comfortable and confident with him back there. We know how talented and skilled he is. He makes it easy on the D on a nightly basis with the way he can handle the puck and break it out. Again, he's playing at an awesome level right now, and I'm just happy that we're able to limit those high-danger chances. And when he does get them, he's making big saves. So, just super proud of him. Happy that he's off to a hot start. It's pretty awesome."

Postgame Quotes: Rod Brind'Amour

What's Next?

The Canes will fly to Nashville on Monday before taking on the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Next Game: Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Nashville | 8:00 p.m. ET | Hurricanes Hockey Network

Next Home Game: Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Chicago | 8:00 p.m. ET | Hurricanes Hockey Network | Tickets | Parking

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