Recap: Canes Rout Jets For Fourth Straight Win

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by six multi-point performances and a 26-save shutout from Pyotr Kochetkov, the Carolina Hurricanes dismantled the Winnipeg Jets 7-0 at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

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After an early Carolina penalty threatened to give Winnipeg the first foothold in the contest, the Canes turned the tide with a shorthanded strike from Sean Walker. Exiting the opening 20 minutes with just one goal to show for their 10-3 shot advantage, the Hurricanes then poured it on in the middle frame.

Juuso Välimäki grabbed the first of four second-period strikes for the hosts with a blast from the blue line 1:55 in, and Sebastian Aho piled on just 24 seconds later on a power play to make it 3-0. Another slick setup from Seth Jarvis then led to Walker's second of the night, before Logan Stankoven finished off a Jackson Blake power move to the front of the net to give Carolina five goals while Winnipeg had managed just five shots.

Firmly in control of the contest as it reached the third period, the Canes tacked on two more for good measure. Mark Jankowski grabbed his eighth goal in his last nine games on a man advantage at 6:53, followed fewer than two minutes later by Jesperi Kotkaniemi converting a give-and-go with Eric Robinson to give Carolina seven goals in a game for the second time this season.

After making history on Thursday, Kochetkov was at it again on Sunday with his second shutout of the season to move to 10-0-0 this year and mark the longest winning streak by a goaltender in franchise history.