Stormy, City, and State Highlight Hometown Remix Sweater

Uniform to be worn 11 times this season, starting Saturday

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By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Go hog wild.

That's what the Carolina Hurricanes are doing for their version of the "Hometown Remix" jerseys.

As part of a league-wide initiative, all 32 teams were tasked with creating "special edition uniforms that uniquely and authentically celebrate the fans, city, and local culture of each team," and the defending Stanley Cup Champs did just that with their design, which was revealed on Monday.

Highlighted by "Struttin' Stormy" as the main crest, the traditional university-like emblem, which was first introduced as a "fun retail activation" a few seasons ago, felt like "the perfect fit."

"As a brand and as an NHL team, we're always looking for ways to distinguish ourselves. Our Struttin' Stormy mark has become one of the most unique and recognizable logos in hockey, and we thought Hometown Remix was the perfect opportunity to give it the spotlight," Canes Chief Marketing Officer Matt Sutor said. "Ultimately, this jersey was designed to celebrate hometown pride, and using a collegiate-inspired mark felt like a fun, natural way to tie into the strong college roots our region is known for."

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Like their primary home black uniforms, which were introduced in 2018, and their new white uniforms, which joined the arsenal prior to last season, the Hometown Remix sweater also includes an homage to North Carolina on the shoulders.

"With this uniform being so focused on our hometown, we wanted to put a little more emphasis on Raleigh specifically. By pulling the NC and banners out of the state flag, we were able to make the star more prominent than it typically is. It's a subtle change, but one that helps reinforce the pride we have in representing our state's capital city," Sutor described.

In addition to honoring the capital city and the state as a whole, the area's deeper ties to the sport are also acknowledged.

"The other shoulder patch is a nod to both Raleigh and the city's hockey history. The mark is modeled after the dome of the North Carolina State Capitol building, which was also featured in the old Raleigh IceCaps logo," Sutor added. "Given that this uniform is meant to celebrate Raleigh, we thought that connection between the city and its first professional hockey team was especially meaningful."

The specifics don't stop there.

"There are a couple of smaller details that we hope fans will appreciate as they get a closer look at the uniform. The red stripes on the sleeves actually incorporate leaves as a nod to Raleigh's nickname, the City of Oaks. We also included the Raleigh skyline, Lenovo Center, a few trees, and the phrase "City of Oaks" on the hemline. We wanted to make sure the hometown theme carried through every part of the design, even in some of the less obvious places.

All of the details come sewn onto a newly charted territory for an organization never afraid to take a daring swing — a gray sweater.

"We wanted this uniform to have a distinct look from our traditional black, red, and white sets. Our philosophy has always been that if we're going to introduce a new uniform, whether it's for the road, an alternate, or a special campaign like Hometown Remix, it should bring something different to the table," Sutor explained. "Gray gave us an opportunity to introduce a fresh look while staying true to our brand."

Fresh and new, indeed.

"More than anything, I hope fans see this uniform as a fun celebration of Raleigh and the place we call home," Sutor closed with. "We've always taken pride in doing things a little differently as an organization, and I think this uniform reflects that. It's bold, it's unique, and there are a lot of details that connect it to our community. Hopefully fans appreciate the thought that went into it and enjoy seeing something a little different on the ice."

The team will debut the sweaters this Saturday at Lenovo Center and on Hurricanes Hockey Network against the Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET). To view the team's full uniform schedule for the season, click here.

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