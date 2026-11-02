Stormy, City, and State Highlight Hometown Remix Sweater

RALEIGH, N.C. - Go hog wild.
That's what the Carolina Hurricanes are doing for their version of the "Hometown Remix" jerseys.
As part of a league-wide initiative, all 32 teams were tasked with creating "special edition uniforms that uniquely and authentically celebrate the fans, city, and local culture of each team," and the defending Stanley Cup Champs did just that with their design, which was revealed on Monday.
Highlighted by "Struttin' Stormy" as the main crest, the traditional university-like emblem, which was first introduced as a "fun retail activation" a few seasons ago, felt like "the perfect fit."
"As a brand and as an NHL team, we're always looking for ways to distinguish ourselves. Our Struttin' Stormy mark has become one of the most unique and recognizable logos in hockey, and we thought Hometown Remix was the perfect opportunity to give it the spotlight," Canes Chief Marketing Officer Matt Sutor said. "Ultimately, this jersey was designed to celebrate hometown pride, and using a collegiate-inspired mark felt like a fun, natural way to tie into the strong college roots our region is known for."