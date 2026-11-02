Stormy, City, and State Highlight Hometown Remix Sweater

Like their primary home black uniforms, which were introduced in 2018, and their new white uniforms, which joined the arsenal prior to last season, the Hometown Remix sweater also includes an homage to North Carolina on the shoulders.

"With this uniform being so focused on our hometown, we wanted to put a little more emphasis on Raleigh specifically. By pulling the NC and banners out of the state flag, we were able to make the star more prominent than it typically is. It's a subtle change, but one that helps reinforce the pride we have in representing our state's capital city," Sutor described.

In addition to honoring the capital city and the state as a whole, the area's deeper ties to the sport are also acknowledged.

"The other shoulder patch is a nod to both Raleigh and the city's hockey history. The mark is modeled after the dome of the North Carolina State Capitol building, which was also featured in the old Raleigh IceCaps logo," Sutor added. "Given that this uniform is meant to celebrate Raleigh, we thought that connection between the city and its first professional hockey team was especially meaningful."

The specifics don't stop there.

"There are a couple of smaller details that we hope fans will appreciate as they get a closer look at the uniform. The red stripes on the sleeves actually incorporate leaves as a nod to Raleigh's nickname, the City of Oaks. We also included the Raleigh skyline, Lenovo Center, a few trees, and the phrase "City of Oaks" on the hemline. We wanted to make sure the hometown theme carried through every part of the design, even in some of the less obvious places.