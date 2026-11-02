Canes, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

Key design inspiration for the Carolina Hurricanes uniform includes:

Hurricanes by name. Hurricanes by nature. If ever a place was defined by strength and resilience, it’s the City of Oaks. Perseverance and overcoming are the name of the game – with Stanley Cups and Conference Championships in the bag. But being competitive is only half the story; Caniacs know how to have fun. And that combined energy is what you’ll see in your Hometown Remix jersey. For the first time ever, the front crest features mascot Stormy bringing bold Canes energy. You’ll also find a number of local design elements that pay homage to Raleigh. The shoulder patches are inspired by iconic city architecture. The sleeves feature debossed oak leaves, and on the hem you’ll find a City of Oaks skyline proudly displayed. In a strong storm grey base, set off by red and black, this has city pride woven through every thread. Bring on those Storm Surge celebrations.

“We've always taken pride in finding ways to stand out, and this jersey is another example of that,” said Matt Sutor, Carolina Hurricanes Chief Marketing Officer. “We wanted to create something that celebrates Raleigh and the place we call home, while introducing a look that's different from our traditional uniforms. From the Struttin' Stormy crest to the smaller details throughout the jersey, we think it's a fun, unique way to celebrate our hometown and the community we represent.”

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.