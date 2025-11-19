Projected Lineup: November 19 at Minnesota

Andersen set to face the Wild for the 15th time in his career; Chatfield not ready to return just yet

25-26_ProjectedLineup_111925_MIN_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn back to Frederik Andersen between the pipes on Wednesday when they face the Minnesota Wild.

It would be the 11th appearance of the campaign for the 36-year-old, who took an overtime loss to Edmonton on Saturday in his last time out.

On the blue line, Jalen Chatfield will not play tonight, but remains close to a return. He worked with rookie Domenick Fensore at morning skate as the extra pair, meaning the team will keep the same group of six who played a key role in Monday's win in Boston.

No changes are expected to the forward group, as Jesperi Kotkaniemi remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Walker

Miller - Nystrom

Nikishin - Reilly

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Concussion | Day-To-Day)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Ankle Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Domenick Fensore

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker

News Feed

Preview: November 19 at Minnesota

Injury Report: Chatfield Nearing Return

Recap: Canes Stymie Bruins In Boston

Projected Lineup: November 17 at Boston

Preview: November 17 at Boston

Canes Recall Fensore From Chicago

Recap: Canes Earn Point In OT Loss To Oilers

Canes Assign Nadeau To Chicago

Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Edmonton

Canes Recall Nadeau From Chicago

Preview: November 15 vs. Edmonton

Recap: Aho's OT Dagger Helps Canes Down Canucks

Projected Lineup: November 14 vs. Vancouver

Preview: November 14 vs. Vancouver

Staal Family Foundation Keeping Kids At The Forefront Of Its Efforts

Hurricanes To Hold Hockey Fights Cancer Game Friday, November 14 

Recap: Turnovers Cost Canes In Loss To Caps

Canes Activate Gostisbehere From Injured Reserve