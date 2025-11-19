Projected Lineup: November 19 at Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn back to Frederik Andersen between the pipes on Wednesday when they face the Minnesota Wild.

It would be the 11th appearance of the campaign for the 36-year-old, who took an overtime loss to Edmonton on Saturday in his last time out.

On the blue line, Jalen Chatfield will not play tonight, but remains close to a return. He worked with rookie Domenick Fensore at morning skate as the extra pair, meaning the team will keep the same group of six who played a key role in Monday's win in Boston.

No changes are expected to the forward group, as Jesperi Kotkaniemi remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Walker

Miller - Nystrom

Nikishin - Reilly

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Concussion | Day-To-Day)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Ankle Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Domenick Fensore

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker