Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Edmonton

RALEIGH, N.C. - Forward Seth Jarvis will be a game-time decision when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old departed in the first period of last night's win over Vancouver with an eye injury and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour sounded optimistic about Jarvis' status moving forward, but his role in tonight's tilt will be determined following warmups.

Should Jarvis be unable to participate, Bradly Nadeau would be in line to draw in after being recalled earlier today. Nadeau scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 30 and has logged six games with Carolina this season.

Fellow forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi also left last night's game, albeit with an ankle concern, and will not play tonight. Mark Jankowski will slot into his spot between Taylor Hall and Eric Robinson. Brind'Amour said pre-game that he doesn't expect Kotkaniemi to be out of the lineup for too long.

Elsewhere among the forwards, Nikolaj Ehlers will put his six-game point streak on the line. After a quiet start to the season, the summer signing has come alive in a major way, recording at least one point in 10 of the team's last 12 games. He's been a contributor at five-on-five alongside Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, as well as on the team's first power-play unit.

Behind the cast of skaters, Frederik Andersen will seek his sixth win of the campaign as he makes his second start this week. The 36-year-old turned aside 24 of 27 shots in a loss to Washington on Tuesday.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis/Nadeau

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Hall - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Gostisbehere - Walker

Miller - Nystrom

Nikishin - Reilly

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Upper-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable For Return)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jaccob Slavin (Lower-Body Injury | "Out For A While" as of Oct. 14)

Scratches

Pyotr Kochetkov

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, and Stankoven with Miller and Walker