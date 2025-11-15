Canes Recall Nadeau From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Bradly Nadeau from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, defenseman Gavin Bayreuther has been reassigned to the Wolves.

Nadeau, 20, has appeared in six games with Hurricanes this season, scoring his first career NHL goal on Oct. 30 vs. the Islanders. He has posted seven points (3g, 4a) with a plus-2 rating in six games for Chicago this season. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2024-25, ranking first among AHL rookies in points (58), goals (32) and game-winning goals (7). Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 30th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft, Nadeau (5’11”, 180 lbs.) has appeared in nine career NHL games, totaling two points (1g, 1a).

Bayreuther, 31, has not appeared in an NHL game this season, and has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in nine games with Chicago in 2025-26. He spent the 2024-25 season with Lausanne HC in the National League (Switzerland), scoring five goals and earning 18 assists (23 points) in 52 regular-season games. A native of Concord, N.H., Bayreuther has appeared in 122 career NHL games with Dallas and Columbus, totaling 28 points (5g, 23a). The 6’2”, 210-pound defenseman has played in 247 career AHL games with Texas, Cleveland and Chicago, scoring 28 goals and adding 95 assists (123 points).