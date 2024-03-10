Projected Lineup: March 10 vs. Calgary

Andersen starts, Drury and Guentzel will not play

ProjectedLineup310_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn back to Frederik Andersen between the pipes on Sunday as they host the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena.

Andersen played his first game in over four months on Thursday, earning a win over the Montreal Canadiens in his return from a blood-clotting issue that he was diagnosed with in November.

Stopping 24 out of 25, "Zilla" looked just fine and now the team appears to be trying to get him back into a rhythm.

With just 19 games to go in the regular season, Andersen is expected to be an important part of the team's success through the remainder of the campaign and into postseason play.

In front of him, Jack Drury will miss today's game due to a lower-body injury.

Number 18 missed a significant chunk of yesterday's first period after taking a heavy hit from John Marino of New Jersey, but he did return following. It will be his first missed game of the season.

Taking the spot at forward will be Brendan Lemieux. The first-year Hurricane will play in his 300th NHL game.

Lastly, Jake Guentzel (upper-body injury) will not make his team debut today. Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game that he doesn't think the trade deadline acquisition is far away from playing, but "it won't be within the next day or two."

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Noesen - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

Martin

Injuries

Jack Drury (Lower-Body Injury)

Jake Guentzel (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

-

PP1: Aho, Kuznetsov, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury (Kotkaniemi?), Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Acquire Guentzel, Kuznetsov

Video: Kuznetsov's Media Availability

Canes Acquire Kuznetsov From Washington

Watch: Jake Guentzel's Introductory Press Availability

Guentzel, Smith Acquired From Penguins

2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships Launched

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: March 10 vs. Calgary

Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Devils

Projected Lineup: March 9 at New Jersey

Preview: March 9 at New Jersey

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Add Guentzel & Kuznetsov

Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago (AHL)

Canes Acquire Kuznetsov From Washington

Canes Corner With Cam Ward Set For March 11

Canes, Fanatics Sportsbook To Hold Sports Betting Launch Party

Canes Acquire Guentzel, Smith From Penguins

Canes Win In Andersen's Return To The Crease

Projected Lineup: March 7 vs. Montreal

Canes Activate Andersen, Place Three on Waivers

Preview: March 7 vs. Montreal

Injury Report: Raanta Activated From Injured Reserve

Canes Assign Comtois To Chicago

Canes Sign Comtois To One-Year Deal