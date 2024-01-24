Projected Lineup: January 24 at Boston

Svechnikov will not play (upper-body injury)

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

BOSTON - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward Andrei Svechnikov on Wednesday as they take on the Boston Bruins.

Svechnikov was a surprise absence from the lineup on Sunday when it was announced at the start of warmups that he would not play due to an upper-body injury. It is believed that the injury was suffered during last Friday's win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The winger has 30 points in 29 games this season, and Rod Brind'Amour said on Tuesday that the injury is not a re-aggravation of what held him out of the lineup in December, but unfortunately, rather a new one.

Adjusted power play units, sans Svechnikov, can be found below.

In net, the Canes are expected to go with one of either Antti Raanta or Spencer Martin.

Raanta has started all four games since Pyotr Kochetkov went down with a concussion on Thursday, January 11 against Anaheim.  Brind'Amour has expressed a desire to give the veteran a break in net, but he'll be needed for either tonight or tomorrow against New Jersey.

If it is Martin tonight, it would be his Canes debut after being claimed off of waivers on Friday from Columbus.

The newcomer has faced the Bruins three times already this season, all coming during his time as a member of the Blue Jackets.  Three of his last five NHL games have come against Boston, including his most recent game played on January 2.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Teravainen

Noesen - Drury - Necas'

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Starting Goaltender

TBD

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Concussion)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, Necas and Noesen with Skjei

