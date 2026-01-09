Canes Assign Nystrom To Chicago

Defenseman has appeared in 33 NHL games this season

© Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Joel Nystrom to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nystrom, 23, made his NHL debut on Oct. 23 at Colorado and has totaled eight assists and a plus-4 rating in 33 games played for the Hurricanes this season. He recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Nov. 8 vs. Buffalo and has also appeared in five AHL games this season with Chicago, registering one assist and a plus-3 rating. The Karlstad, Sweden, native is in his first full season in North America, after scoring 25 goals and earning 61 assists (86 points) in 221 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games during five seasons with Färjestad BK. He ranked first among Färjestad defensemen during the 2024-25 season in assists (21), tied for first in points (27) and second in goals (6) in 51 games played. Nystrom (5’11”, 178 lbs.) was selected by Carolina in the seventh round, 219th overall, of the 2021 NHL draft.

