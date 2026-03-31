Chicago Wolves Sign Charlie Cerrato To Professional Tryout

Canes prospect heads to the AHL following the conclusion of his college season

3.31.26 Cerrato Nucor Bug
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carolina Hurricanes 2025 second-round draft pick Charlie Cerrato is set to get his first taste of pro hockey.

Signing a professional tryout (PTO) with the Canes' American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, the 21-year-old joins a group that just locked up their spot in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday.

A PTO allows Cerrato the opportunity to practice and potentially play with the Wolves. All options with respect to signing a contract with the Canes remain open - he could sign a contract that begins in 2025-26 or 2026-27.

The forward from Fallston, Maryland, had 27 points (7g, 20a) in 23 NCAA games with Penn State in 2025-26, helping the Nittany Lions to an NCAA tournament appearance, despite missing a chunk of the second semester due to injury. He also played for the U.S. Selects team at the 2026 Spengler Cup, providing a goal and an assist in four games.

The season before he was drafted (2024-25), Cerrato led all Big Ten rookies in goals, assists, and points, helping him earn Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. He ranked second in the nation in points and assists and third in goals by a freshman skater. At the time, his 42 points also marked the second-most by a Nittany Lion rookie in school history.

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