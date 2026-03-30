Recap: Canes Can't Cash In Against Canadiens

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his assessment of the contest...

“It’s pretty much identical to the game up there (on Tuesday.) We played well. We created enough opportunities. We just didn’t score. Tip your hat to their goalie. He played great, again.”

Rod Brind'Amour continuing, and referencing Montreal's 32 blocked shots, the fourth-most by a team in a game this season...

“They had a lot of blocks. We still had 30-plus shots. They blocked a ton at the end, obviously. It’s a tough game. Their top guys cashed in. We definitely had looks. We didn’t cash in, that’s all you can say about it… They executed better than we did at the end of the day. I thought we had a lot more of the play. I liked most of the game, almost all of it.”

Jordan Staal talking about tonight, and the three-game season series against the Canadiens...

“We had enough chances to win the game. Throughout a lot of the games, their goalie played well. We can do a better job capitalizing on our chances and make them pay for their mistakes. All in all, they played a solid defensive game, leaving it to kind of one shot. Not too many rebounds, not too (much) stuff around the net. They did a good job boxing out and keeping it to the same shot.”

Sebastian Aho on one goal not being enough...

“On a night like this, you need to find a way to score, and obviously, we weren’t able to do that. I had a few looks too. You can’t get too frustrated because you have to keep on going and trust that it’ll come eventually, but tonight it didn’t, and that’s on us.”