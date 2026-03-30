Recap: Canes Can't Cash In Against Canadiens

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes struck first on Sunday, but three unanswered goals in the second period cost them a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Lenovo Center.
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Dominating the early going with the first 10 shots of the game, Carolina jumped out to a quick lead thanks to Andrei Svechnikov's power-play thunderbolt at 8:37. From there, though, a similar script to Tuesday's tilt between these clubs ensued; Carolina enjoyed extended forechecking shifts in the offensive zone, but couldn't convert quality chances into additional results on the scoreboard.
With Jakub Dobeš standing tall in net, the opportunistic Canadiens capitalized on three of their eight shots in the middle frame — including two in the final 2:28 — to take a two-goal lead into the third period. A pair of power plays then opened the door for the Canes to climb back into the contest, but Dobes and a dedicated crew of shot blockers in front of him kept the scoreline static.
Frederik Andersen stopped 15 of 18 shots as he suffered a second straight defeat between the pipes.