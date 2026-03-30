Chicago Wolves Clinch 2026 Calder Cup Playoff Berth

CHICAGO - For a second consecutive season, the Chicago Wolves have punched their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Arriving at the berth with a record of 30-19-8-6, here are some things to know about a roster that features plenty of Carolina Hurricanes prospects.

Despite missing 15 games this season due to NHL recalls and injuries, 20-year-old draft pick Bradly Nadeau ranks inside the top 15 among all AHL skaters with his 25 goals.

ranks inside the top 15 among all AHL skaters with his 25 goals. Keeping pace with Nadeau all season has been 2021 fifth-round pick Justin Robidas . Although injured at the moment, his 57 points sit tied for eighth among all AHL skaters.

. Although injured at the moment, his 57 points sit tied for eighth among all AHL skaters. After producing just 20 points in 61 games last year, 20-year-old Felix Unger Sorum has taken a massive step forward in his second full season in the league, totaling 56 points in just two more contests.

has taken a massive step forward in his second full season in the league, totaling 56 points in just two more contests. On the blue line, Domenick Fensore is one of 16 AHL defenseman to hit double-digit goals.

is one of 16 AHL defenseman to hit double-digit goals. Juuso Valimaki , unfortunately, also injured at the moment, has been a bright spot when healthy. After being acquired from Utah in January, he has 20 points in 24 games.

, unfortunately, also injured at the moment, has been a bright spot when healthy. After being acquired from Utah in January, he has 20 points in 24 games. In net, Cayden Primeau has been one of the league's best all season long, currently sitting sixth out of all AHL backstops with his .912 save percentage.

has been one of the league's best all season long, currently sitting sixth out of all AHL backstops with his .912 save percentage. The team's 83.9% penalty kill ranks tied for sixth league-wide.

Currently second in the AHL's Central Division, the Wolves will be looking for their fourth Calder Cup championship, having won titles in 2002, 2008, and 2022.

“It’s always great to clinch as early as you can,” Interim Head Coach Spiros Anastas told ChicagoWolves.com on Sunday. “But we’re not that interested in clinching fifth place. We’re interested in staying in second but we have to earn it. To be in a top-tier position in this league you have to earn it every single night.”

The Wolves' final regular-season game is scheduled for Sunday, April 19, and the first round of postseason play will begin shortly thereafter.

To learn more about the American Hockey League's playoff picture, click here.