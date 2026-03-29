Recap: Quick-Strike Canes Dump Devils

They Said It...

Brandon Bussi giving his assessment of the win...

"(It was a) really good 60 minutes, honestly. I think when we're playing that tight in the neutral zone, in the offensive zone, just staying on them, making it hard for them to have time and space, we have a lot of success. It was great to kind of see that for the majority of the game."

Rod Brind'Amour discussing Shayne Gostisbehere's multi-point return...

"He was very good. He's got his hands all over the offensive things, but he played, I thought, really well away from the puck, too. He's a big part of what we're doing."

Brandon Bussi after picking up a second straight win...

"I feel good right now. Honestly, the last stretch was a combination of some bad bounces and I didn't play as well as I would have liked. When you have both of those going, it's not a good recipe. I've felt good the last few games. I think some pucks have found some holes, and I feel like if I keep playing the way I have, at least the last two games, I'm going to continue to have more success."

Rod Brind'Amour on Bussi's strong showing...

"It's all about making the (saves) you need to, or are supposed to, and then, if you can get a couple of other ones in there, timely ones, that's what really happened in this game. There wasn't a bunch, but a few that could've changed the outcome of the game. He was solid, and that's what we need."

Nikolaj Ehlers after the power play scored for a fifth consecutive contest...

"Power play is about being creative. You do want to have a plan when you get out there, but at the same time, you're going to see different scenarios all the time, and it's about being creative. When you get the puck to the net, create some chaos, get the rebound, that's when they're out of place. It's been going pretty well for our power play..."

Rod Brind'Amour touching on Seth Jarvis reaching the 30-goal mark for a third straight season...

"I'm just happy for him. It's not easy to do in this league... It goes to the consistency of the way he plays every night. [When you play like that], you have a chance to put up numbers like that. Obviously, you've got to be a skilled player, and we know that he is."