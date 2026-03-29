Recap: Quick-Strike Canes Dump Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. - Scoring three times in the second period, the Carolina Hurricanes completed a season sweep of the New Jersey Devils with a 5-2 victory at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
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Entering the middle frame down by one after Timo Meier's tally gave New Jersey the game's first lead late in the first, the Canes' power play evened things up just past the midway point of the contest.
For the second straight game, Nikolaj Ehlers was the first Hurricane on the scoresheet, this time with a laser from the left circle as the team's only man advantage wound down. With the tide turned in favor of the home club, Jackson Blake and Jordan Staal capitalized with goals just 1:25 apart to turn a tense tilt into the only lead Carolina would need.
Holding their foe at bay in the final frame, the Hurricanes jumped ahead by three when Shayne Gostisbehere called his own number on a rush chance at 15:25. Seth Jarvis' empty-netter put the game on ice shortly afterward, despite a garbage-time goal for the Devils in the final minute.
Brandon Bussi stopped 17 shots as he backstopped his second consecutive victory, continuing his bounce-back from a three-game skid.