Projected Lineup: March 31 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Forward Seth Jarvis will try to move his point streak to seven games on Tuesday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With nine points in his last six showings, the 2020 first-round pick picked up an assist on the Canes' lone goal on Sunday, just 24 hours after hitting the 30-goal mark for a third consecutive season.

Part of an offense that generated 100 shot attempts on Sunday against Montreal, Jarvis and Co. will likely work in front of Brandon Bussi tonight.

Expected to make his team-leading 35th start of the season in net, the 27-year-old enters having won his last two contests. Picking up victories over Toronto and New Jersey in his most recent outings, Bussi's last loss came exactly two weeks ago against these same Blue Jackets.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

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Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.