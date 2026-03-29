Preview: March 29 vs. Montreal

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a second win in as many days, as they wrap up a weekend back-to-back set against the Montreal Canadiens.
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When: Sunday, March 29
Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 46-20-6 (98 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, March 28
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Canadiens Record: 41-21-20 (92 Points, 3rd - Atlantic Division)
Canadiens Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday, March 28