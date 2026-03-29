Preview: March 29 vs. Montreal

Canes celebrate Military Appreciation Night at Lenovo Center

16x9 Military Appreciation Night Lead_Miller
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a second win in as many days, as they wrap up a weekend back-to-back set against the Montreal Canadiens.

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When: Sunday, March 29

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 46-20-6 (98 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, March 28

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Canadiens Record: 41-21-20 (92 Points, 3rd - Atlantic Division)

Canadiens Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday, March 28

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Last Time Out...

  • Scoring three times in the second period, Carolina completed a season sweep of the New Jersey Devils with a 5-2 victory at Lenovo Center last night.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere put up a pair of points in his return from a nine-game absence, while Nikolaj Ehlers (1G, 1A) and Taylor Hall (2A) shone as well. 
  • Brandon Bussi picked up his second straight victory with 17 saves between the pipes.

Previous Meetings This Season vs. MON...

  • Jan. 1: Puck management problems cost the Canes in a 7-5 loss at Lenovo Center.
  • Mar. 24: Despite scoring twice in the first 7:07, Carolina allowed five unanswered goals en route to a 5-2 loss.

Familiar Foe...

  • Seeing the Canadiens for the second time in three games, Carolina will look to rectify the issues that saw a hot start turn into a second defeat to the Habs this season.
  • Speaking to reporters post-game, Rod Brind'Amour described the 5-2 defeat in Montreal as a "good lesson" in not taking breathers, but was largely pleased with what was "actually a solid game."
  • One focus for Carolina in tonight's rematch will be turning territorial dominance into more of an impact on the scoreboard. A 16-4 shot advantage in Tuesday's first period produced two goals for the Hurricanes, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Habs once they weathered the storm.

In Net...

  • With Brandon Bussi having started yesterday, the Canes are expected to go with Frederik Andersen tonight.
  • Producing a 6-2 record since the Winter Olympics, Andersen's five-game win streak was snapped by these same Canadiens on Tuesday night in Montreal.
  • Andersen has faced the Habs 23 times over the course of his career, going 15-6-2 with a .920 save percentage in those contests.

On The Other Side...

  • Montreal has stayed hot since Tuesday's meeting with the Canes, topping Columbus on Thursday and Nashville last night to move its winning streak to four games.
  • Forward Cole Caufield scored for the eighth time in his last eight games last night, upping his season total to 45, second-most among all NHL skaters. Only Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (48) has more.
  • With Jacob Fowler getting the nod in net last night, it seems likely Carolina will get another crack at rookie Jakub Dobes, who earned first-star honors with 41 saves in Tuesday's tilt.

Injury Updates...

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Columbus on Monday, before taking on the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, March 31 at Columbus | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, April 2 vs. Columbus | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

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