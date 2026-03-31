Preview: March 31 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets go head-to-head twice this week, starting tonight at Nationwide Arena.

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When: Tuesday, March 31

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 46-21-6 (98 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, March 29

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Blue Jackets Record: 38-24-12 (88 Points, 4th - Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 4-3 Loss (SO) to the Boston Bruins on Sunday, March 29