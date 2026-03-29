Projected Lineup: March 29 vs. Montreal

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Frederik Andersen between the pipes on Sunday as they close out their regular-season series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Seeking to avenge their loss to these same foes which occurred on Tuesday night in Montreal, the veteran backstop is 6-2 since returning from the Winter Olympics and 15-6-2 in 23 career starts against the Habs.

In front of him, no changes are expected to a lineup of skaters who were victorious yesterday against the Devils.

Nikolaj Ehlers enters with goals in three straight games, and Seth Jarvis has at least one point in his last five. Both crucial parts of the team's man advantage, the power play has also scored in five consecutive contests.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.