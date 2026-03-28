Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. New Jersey

RALEIGH, N.C. - Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere returns to the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup on Saturday when they host the New Jersey Devils.

Sidelined for over three weeks due to a lower-body injury that has impacted a good chunk of his season, the defender was back at practice on Friday, working alongside Alexander Nikishin at five-on-five. Also resuming duties on the first power play unit, his 0.96 points per game this season rank tied for seventh among all NHL defenders this season (min. 10 games played). It is expected Mike Reilly will sit to make room.

In net, Brandon Bussi will make his 34th start of the season. A victor in his most recent appearance, last Friday in Toronto, the 27-year-old earned a win over New Jersey on Jan. 4, turning away 28 out of 29 shots faced.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

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Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.