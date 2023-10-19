News Feed

Preview: October 19 at Seattle

Carolina visits Climate Pledge Arena for the third time

LeadGraphic_101923_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

SEATTLE, WA - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a fourth win in five games on Thursday, as their road trip takes them to the Pacific Northwest.

-

When: Thursday, October 19

Puck Drop: 10 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 3-1-0 (4 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, October 17

-

Kraken Record: 0-3-1 (1 Point, T-7th, Pacific Division)

Kraken Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, October 17

Last Time Out

  • Trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes on Tuesday in the Bay Area, the Canes put together a four-goal third period to charge from behind and earn a victory over the San Jose Sharks. Seth Jarvis led the way with multiple goals, including the game-winner.

No Fish

  • In a surprise announcement at the start of warmups ahead of Tuesday's game, the Canes announced that forward Sebastian Aho would not play due to an upper-body injury. Rod Brind'Amour said after the victory that the injury came from something that transpired late in Sunday's game against Anaheim and that the star center was going to be reevaluated further. No update was available on Wednesday.

Teuvo, The Center

  • To compensate for Aho's absence from the lineup, Teuvo Teravainen started a game at center for the first time since March of 2017. #86 had recorded four goals in three games to start the season but was held goalless for the first time at the Shark Tank.

That's Brady, The League Leader, To You

  • Defenseman Brady Skjei picked up two points in Tuesday's win over the Sharks, giving him six points in four games to start the season. He is the first blueliner in franchise history to accomplish those totals and his half-dozen points currently lead all defensemen in the NHL.

Role Changes on the Blue Line

  • After operating as the seventh defenseman and a healthy scratch through the first three games of the season, Jalen Chatfield was given the opportunity to play alongside Dmitry Orlov at five-on-five Tuesday. With Tony DeAngelo moving to the role of rotating blueliner, Chatfield totaled two shots in 12:17 to play. Should Aho not play again, the team will have to stick with 11-7 again because they do not have any extra healthy bodies on the trip at this time.

Plenty of Special Teams Action

  • The Canes have taken 23 minor penalties through four games, the second-most in the NHL. However, they have drawn 29 penalties, which is the most in the league.

Shorthanded Scoring

  • Carolina enters Thursday with four shorthanded goals already this season. Only 10 teams in the league have already recorded a shorthanded goal, and the Minnesota Wild are the only one with more than one. Jaccob Slavin himself already has two.

In Net

  • Frederik Andersen started against the Sharks on Tuesday but was removed from the game after just 5:27. Taking a shot to the mask, the veteran goalie was pulled from the game and replaced by Antti Raanta. Raanta earned the win in relief, making 12 stops in 54 minutes of work. Andersen was healthy enough to practice on Wednesday in Seattle, but Pyotr Kochetkov was recalled from Syracuse (AHL) after the skate.

On The Other Side

  • Surprisingly, the Kraken are winless through the first four games of the season. Falling to the Golden Knights, Predators and Blues on the road to start their campaign, the Avalanche then spoiled their home opener earlier this week. Scoring just three goals in the four games, their offense has struggled out of the gate. In net, Philipp Grubauer has been on the hook for three losses.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Vasily Ponomarev, who suffered a knee injury on the first day of training camp (9/22), is skating and "getting closer" to returning, per Brind'Amour on October 13.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov remains skating in a no-contact jersey as he makes his way back from ACL surgery in March. He is not traveling with the team to start the trip, but could possibly make his season debut when the Canes return home later this month.
  • Forward Ryan Suzuki suffered a "not serious" shoulder injury versus Nashville (exhibition) on Thursday, October 5. As of October 13, he is still "a ways away" from game action, per Brind'Amour.
  • Forward Sebastian Aho missed Tuesday's game due to an upper-body injury. Brind'Amour said he would be re-evaluated following the contest.  No update was available on Wednesday.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen was removed from Tuesday's game just 5:27 in after taking a shot to his mask. He practiced on Wednesday in Seattle, but his availability for the contest against the Kraken is to be determined.

What Are We Wearing?

  • Carolina will be wearing their white uniforms. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will fly to Colorado on Friday. They will not practice following. The team is expected skate Saturday morning before concluding their western swing against the Avalanche.

