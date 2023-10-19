Preview: October 19 at Seattle

SEATTLE, WA - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a fourth win in five games on Thursday, as their road trip takes them to the Pacific Northwest.

-

When: Thursday, October 19

Puck Drop: 10 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 3-1-0 (4 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, October 17

-

Kraken Record: 0-3-1 (1 Point, T-7th, Pacific Division)

Kraken Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, October 17