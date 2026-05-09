Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 4 at Philadelphia

Canes make no changes as they try to pull off a second consecutive sweep

R2G4_Projected Lineup_2568x1444
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

PHILADELPHIA - The Carolina Hurricanes will operate business as usual on Saturday, when they try to close out the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 of their second-round series.

Carolina's forward corps has been highlighted by the trio of Taylor Hall (3G, 6A), Logan Stankoven (6G, 1A), and Jackson Blake (2G, 6A), a line that has combined for a ridiculous 24 points in seven games thus far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With that group held quiet for the first time in Thursday's Game 3, however, Jordan Staal (1G, 1A) and Andrei Svechnikov (1G, 1A) led the charge, both factoring in on two of the team's three goals on special teams.

Defenseman Alexander Nikishin returned to the lineup on Thursday for the first time since suffering a concussion in Game 4 of the first round and is expected to play again.

Behind the cast of skaters, Frederik Andersen will try to continue his otherworldly postseason run. Pacing all backstops with his .956 save percentage and 1.02 goals against average, he'll try to help the Hurricanes punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final for the fourth time in eight seasons.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pyotr Kochetkov

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.

News Feed

Preview: Round 2, Game 4 at Philadelphia

Canes Leaning On Lessons Learned As Opportunity Knocks In Game 4

NHL Announces Canes-Flyers Potential Game 5 Start Time

Recap: Special Teams Propels Canes To Game 3 Victory

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 3 at Philadelphia

Preview: Round 2, Game 3 at Philadelphia

Canes Embracing 'Grind Mentality' As Round 2 Heads North

Canes Announce $50,000 Grant To The HEARTest Yard

Recap: Hall's OT Dagger Completes Canes' Game 2 Comeback

Canes Assign Legault To Chicago

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 2 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: Round 2, Game 2 vs. Philadelphia

Round 2, Game 1 Takeaways: Canes Roll To Fifth Straight Win

Recap: Hot Start Helps Canes Down Flyers In Game 1

Canes Announce Second Round Schedule

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 1 vs. Philadelphia

Notebook: Ehlers, Nikishin Return As Canes Await Flyers

Canes-Flyers Game 1 Set For Saturday