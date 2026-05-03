Round 2, Game 1 Takeaways: Canes Roll To Fifth Straight Win

Reilly's Rally...

Late in Round 1, the Hurricanes were tested by the injury bug for the first time this postseason. Nikolaj Ehlers missed Game 4 with a lower-body concern, while Alexander Nikishin sustained a concussion in that contest, leaving both as question marks for Round 2.

Ehlers returned to action on Saturday, but Nikishin remained sidelined, opening the door for Mike Reilly to get his first taste of playoff action as a Hurricane. Nerves would have been understandable, but if Reilly was experiencing any, logging two assists in the first 7:30 of the game would certainly have calmed things down for the 32-year-old.

"I don't know if I've had two assists in the last, like, few months," Reilly said with a chuckle, crediting the aforementioned Stankoven line for finishing plays he was a part of.

"I'm definitely the extra guy, but I understand," he continued. "I'm trying to stay as ready as I can and as sharp as I can. Although at times it's not that easy, when your name gets called, you've got to be ready."

Jokes aside, Reilly's role can be a difficult one for a player to be in. Stepping into the middle of the playoffs is a lot to ask of someone who logged just 42 games during the regular season, but being able to slot in seamlessly is what makes the Glenview, Ill. native so valuable to his team.

"(Reilly) has done this all year. He's in and out, I think he missed 30 games there for a stretch and then came right in and played well. There's a value to that veteran guy that, first of all, is a pro, and he showed that tonight," said Brind'Amour.

A popular figure in the locker room, Reilly's cohorts sang a similar tune after the game.

"Mikey's a great teammate. It's hard to come in right away and fit into playoff hockey, and he hadn't played in a bit. I thought he did a great job, just keeping it simple and a couple of apples for him. That's always a good feeling," said Stankoven.

"Awesome to see what he did tonight," concurred Staal. "He's worked so hard throughout this year. Obviously, being in and out of the lineup is not easy, and for him to step in and play the way he did is huge for us. We're going to need everyone in this organization if we want to keep moving forward."