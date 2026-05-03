Recap: Hot Start Helps Canes Down Flyers In Game 1

RALEIGH, N.C. - Picking up right where they left off in Round 1, the Carolina Hurricanes opened the second round with a 3-0 shutout of the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of their 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs series.
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Any concerns of a week-long layoff negatively impacting the Canes were allayed just 90 seconds in, when Logan Stankoven — yes, again — opened the scoring with a deflection of Mike Reilly's one-timer. Six minutes later, Jackson Blake turned on the jets through the neutral zone and fooled Dan Vladar to make it 2-0 in favor of the hosts.
The Canes maintained momentum through the second period on the back of some stout penalty killing and defensive gems like this one from K'Andre Miller. With 3:44 left in the frame, Carolina turned defense to offense to stretch its lead to three as Stankoven buried a slick saucer setup from Seth Jarvis.
Carrying a comfortable lead into the third, Frederik Andersen and Co. shut things down for their fifth consecutive victory to start the playoffs. The veteran netminder stopped all 19 shots that came his way for his seventh career playoff shutout and second of this postseason.