Recap: Hot Start Helps Canes Down Flyers In Game 1

They Said It...

Jordan Staal on the importance of once again setting the tone in Game 1 of a series...

"I thought from the get-go, we had a great start. The fans were buzzing and we were going. It's nice that the first shot goes in, that's obviously a bonus, but I thought the game was there too. Everything was off to a good start."

Rod Brind’Amour on the Stankoven/Blake/Hall line remaining hot after a week of no games...

"That was the big question, how we were going to come out, and obviously that answered that question. That line's been great, all three of those guys, every game. Not just for five playoff games, it's been months of it. Obviously, that's been the difference."

Logan Stankoven on how he is processing the kind of success he's having this postseason...

"I felt like, since the Olympic Break, things have started to turn and pucks have started to go in. I think as a player, I’ve been learning what areas of the ice to find to get shots off. I think that, in time, things change, and I feel like I’ve been able to develop as a player and a person.”

Jackson Blake on Stankoven and their line with Hall as a whole...

"Stanks has been unbelievable this postseason. I mean, he’s been unbelievable all year, but especially this postseason he’s been probably the hottest guy in hockey right now... Hallsy, too, just making those little plays makes it easier on me. Stanks and Hallsy are working so hard, being junkyard dogs out there. They've been awesome and really fun to play with.

Mike Reilly on stepping in and standing out in his first playoff game as a Hurricane...

"I'm definitely the extra guy, but I understand. I'm trying to stay as ready as I can and as sharp as I can. Sometimes it's not that easy, but when your name gets called, you've got to be ready.

Frederik Andersen deflecting the praise of setting the franchise record for playoff wins by a goaltender...

"We have a goal in mind, and that's what's really important. Obviously, we've got to get there and that means getting the wins, so we'll take it. It's a team thing. We're working hard to collect wins..."