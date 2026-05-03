Recap: Hot Start Helps Canes Down Flyers In Game 1

Stankoven strikes twice; Andersen posts franchise-record 24th playoff win

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Picking up right where they left off in Round 1, the Carolina Hurricanes opened the second round with a 3-0 shutout of the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of their 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

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Any concerns of a week-long layoff negatively impacting the Canes were allayed just 90 seconds in, when Logan Stankoven — yes, again — opened the scoring with a deflection of Mike Reilly's one-timer. Six minutes later, Jackson Blake turned on the jets through the neutral zone and fooled Dan Vladar to make it 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

The Canes maintained momentum through the second period on the back of some stout penalty killing and defensive gems like this one from K'Andre Miller. With 3:44 left in the frame, Carolina turned defense to offense to stretch its lead to three as Stankoven buried a slick saucer setup from Seth Jarvis.

Carrying a comfortable lead into the third, Frederik Andersen and Co. shut things down for their fifth consecutive victory to start the playoffs. The veteran netminder stopped all 19 shots that came his way for his seventh career playoff shutout and second of this postseason.

PHI at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Frederik Andersen notched his 24th playoff win as a Hurricane and surpassed Cam Ward for the most in franchise history. Andersen also tied Ward for the most postseason shutouts by a Hurricanes/Whalers netminder with his fourth.
  • Logan Stankoven's remarkable postseason rolls on. Tacking on two more goals to his league-high-tying total of six, he became the first player in franchise history to score in five straight playoff games.
  • Stankoven is the fifth active player to record a postseason-opening five-game goal streak, and is the youngest player in NHL history to do so. 
  • Mike Reilly starred in his first playoff game as a Hurricane as he drew in for the injured Alexander Nikishin. With two assists, he tied the franchise record for points in a postseason debut by a defenseman, joining Brent Burns and Sylvain Cote.
  • Reilly's two assists came in the first 7:30, marking the fastest two points to begin a playoff career with a franchise by a defenseman in NHL history.
  • Carolina became the fifth team in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to go five straight games to start a postseason without trailing. The others: Montreal (8 GP in 1960), Washington (6 GP in 1986), St. Louis (6 GP in 1969) and Boston (5 GP in 1969).
  • The Canes became the fifth team in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to open the scoring in each of their first five games of a postseason and win, joining the 1960 Canadiens (8-0), 1946 Canadiens (7-0), 1969 Blues (6-0) and 1980 North Stars (5-0).
  • The Hurricanes have now allowed just five goals through the first five games of the postseason. Only seven other teams in the previous 50 years have allowed five or fewer goals through their first five games of a playoff year: Ottawa (2 in 2002), Vegas (3 in 2018), Toronto (3 in 2001), Tampa Bay (5 in 2004), St. Louis (5 in 2002), New Jersey (5 in 1995) and Montreal (5 in 1976). Of note, four of the seven teams went on to at least the Stanley Cup Final (VGK, TBL, NJD & MTL).

They Said It...

Jordan Staal on the importance of once again setting the tone in Game 1 of a series...

"I thought from the get-go, we had a great start. The fans were buzzing and we were going. It's nice that the first shot goes in, that's obviously a bonus, but I thought the game was there too. Everything was off to a good start."

Rod Brind’Amour on the Stankoven/Blake/Hall line remaining hot after a week of no games...

"That was the big question, how we were going to come out, and obviously that answered that question. That line's been great, all three of those guys, every game. Not just for five playoff games, it's been months of it. Obviously, that's been the difference."

Logan Stankoven on how he is processing the kind of success he's having this postseason...

"I felt like, since the Olympic Break, things have started to turn and pucks have started to go in. I think as a player, I’ve been learning what areas of the ice to find to get shots off. I think that, in time, things change, and I feel like I’ve been able to develop as a player and a person.”

Jackson Blake on Stankoven and their line with Hall as a whole...

"Stanks has been unbelievable this postseason. I mean, he’s been unbelievable all year, but especially this postseason he’s been probably the hottest guy in hockey right now... Hallsy, too, just making those little plays makes it easier on me. Stanks and Hallsy are working so hard, being junkyard dogs out there. They've been awesome and really fun to play with.

Mike Reilly on stepping in and standing out in his first playoff game as a Hurricane...

"I'm definitely the extra guy, but I understand. I'm trying to stay as ready as I can and as sharp as I can. Sometimes it's not that easy, but when your name gets called, you've got to be ready. 

Frederik Andersen deflecting the praise of setting the franchise record for playoff wins by a goaltender...

"We have a goal in mind, and that's what's really important. Obviously, we've got to get there and that means getting the wins, so we'll take it. It's a team thing. We're working hard to collect wins..."

Postgame Quotes: Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven

What's Next?

The Canes will next hit the ice on Monday when they host Game 2 against Philadelphia at Lenovo Center.

Next Game: Monday, May 4 | Round 1, Game 2 vs. Philadelphia | 7:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

Lenovo x Canes

Lenovo is the official technology partner of the Carolina Hurricanes. Learn more about a fun new way Lenovo and the Canes are teaming up.

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