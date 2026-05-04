Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 2 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C. - No lineup changes are expected among the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup as they host the Philadelphia Flyers for Game 2 of their second-round matchup.

That means another game for Mike Reilly, who picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's Game 1 victory, as Alexander Nikishin works through the NHL concussion protocol.

"He's been solid," Rod Brind'Amour praised Reilly. "That's a tough role, really, to be in, when you're not in there every night. But that's what being a pro is, and he's demonstrated that all year."

The lineup consistency continues between the pipes as well, as Frederik Andersen is expected to be in net once again for the group. Stellar to start the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the veteran turned in his second shutout in five starts on Saturday, turning away all 19 shots faced. His .961 save percentage and 0.90 goals against average lead all backstops this postseason.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Reilly

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Alexander Nikishin

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pyotr Kochetkov

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.