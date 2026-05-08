Canes Leaning On Lessons Learned As Opportunity Knocks In Game 4

PHILADELPHIA - There's been a familiar feeling to the Carolina Hurricanes' run through Round 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
After storming past the Ottawa Senators in four games during their first-round series, the Canes have followed a similar script to push the Philadelphia Flyers to the brink of elimination and climb within one win of a second consecutive Eastern Conference Final berth.
A Game 1 shutout? Check.
An overtime thriller in Game 2? Bingo.
How about a gutsy road win in Game 3? Yup.
But, as multiple players have said in the wake of taking another 3-0 series lead, "the fourth one is the hardest one to win." That adage held true in Round 1 as heavy hits turned into haymakers during Game 4 against the Senators, and lessons learned from that experience could pay dividends as another stiff test stands between the Canes and a second straight sweep.
"We're going to expect their best and expect our best, quite frankly, too," said Sebastian Aho. "It's going to be a hard game. It's going to be hard right from the start, and we've got to be ready."